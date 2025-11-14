Trump, 79, Melts Down at His Own Party Over Epstein ‘Hoax’

President Donald Trump raged against members of his own party on Friday as a growing number of Republicans have indicated they will vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump, 79, has been desperately trying to stop more documents from going public after the House released a series of damaging emails from the Epstein estate on Wednesday in which he was mentioned.

That same day, the bipartisan discharge petition reached enough signatures to force a vote in the House to release the full Epstein files despite the GOP leadership’s wishes.

After months of pushing back, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the vote would take place next week.

But the president took aim at members of both parties on Friday.

President Donald Trump, pictured Nov. 14, has not answered any questions from the press about the Epstein files since more emails were released but he has raged about the Epstein "hoax" on social media and slammed Republicans who have backed efforts to release documents. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump accused Democrats of doing everything they can to “push the Epstein Hoax again” and claimed in his Truth Social post that it was to deflect from the “SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray.”

However, several Republicans signed onto the discharge petition, and a significant number of GOP members are expected to buck Trump and support the release of the full files related to the convicted sex offender when the vote takes place.

“Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish,” Trump wrote in his post. “Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!”

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert signed the discharge petition in September and refused to back down despite pressure.

Reps. Don Bacon, Rob Bresnahan, Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson and Eli Crane have all said either publicly or to a publication including CNN and Politico that they would vote for the bill when it comes to the floor.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who introduced it with Massie, said he expects 40 to 50 Republicans to back it.

Trump has ignored questions from reporters about the Epstein files since the latest documents were released on Wednesday despite being in settings where he usually engages with the media.

The president on Friday ranted on Truth Social that “Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump.”

The three, like Trump, are known associates of Epstein. None have been accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

In a separate post, the president then said he was directing the Justice Department and FBI to investigate their relationships.

“I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” he wrote.

The documents released on Wednesday showed that Epstein wrote in an email that Trump knew about the girls and had spent hours with one of the victims.

Convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein wrote in emails that Trump knew about the girls and spent hours with a victim. He also called Trump "dirty" and "crazy" in other ones. The White House downplayed the emails and said Democrats released the to slander Trump. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The name was redacted when Democrats released it, but Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said it was Virginia Giuffre and accused Democrats redacting her name to try and create a “fake narrative.”

The committee Republicans released 20,000 pages of documents on Wednesday. Trump was mentioned numerous times in the emails released.

Epstein referred to Trump as “dirty,” “mad,” “f---ing crazy” and “borderline insane” in emails provided by his estate. In a 2018 one he wrote “I am the one able to take him down.”

Trump has never been accused of engaging in criminal activity in connection with Epstein. The White House this week attempted to downplay the released emails.