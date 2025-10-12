Marjorie Taylor Greene Keeps MAGA Civil War Alive

Renegade Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has blasted the Donald Trump administration for what she sees as a failure to deliver on promises made to the MAGA base.

“The focus should be the people that showed up at the rallies, stood there for freaking 18 hours trying to get in in the rain, in the cold, in the 100 degree heat,” she told The Tim Dillon Podcast on Saturday. “Those are the ones that I care about. Those are the ones that voted for not only the president, but every single Republican, gave us power.”

“I don’t think those people are being served,” she added.

Trump appears increasingly baffled by his former MAGA queen's screeching u-turn. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

The Georgia congresswoman pointed to Trump’s widely panned tariffs regime and allegations of cronyism among his tech donors as evidence of how the MAGA White House has prioritized its own interests over those of everyday Americans.

“I’m talking to major manufacturing companies that are saying we support the president, we support what he’s trying, his long term goal, but we’re having problems with these tariffs,” she said. “It shouldn’t be about helping your crypto donors, or your AI donors, or welcoming these people that hated you and spent money to try to beat you, but all of a sudden are excited to come out to the new Rose Garden patio. That shouldn’t be the focus.”

Greene has joined fellow Republican Thomas Massie and Democratic counterpart Ro Khanna in calling for greater transparency on the Epstein case. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Earlier in September, a study by non-partisan policy institute the Center for American Progress found that since the announcement of Trump’s “Liberation Day” day tariffs earlier in April 2025, employment in the manufacturing sector has decreased by 42,000 jobs. The Tax Foundation meanwhile estimates Trump’s trade war on much of the rest of the planet has resulted in an average increase of nearly $1,300 in U.S. household costs for 2025.

The Trump administration’s rollback of tech regulations under AI Czar David Sacks, a Silicon valley investor and long-time Trump supporter, have similarly sparked accusations of favoritism. There are concerns about the administration’s alignment with industry interests over public welfare, as well as potential conflicts of interest given the Trump family’s significant investments in the crypto-space.

Greene’s comments Saturday represent only the latest salvo in what has increasingly proven a one-woman civil war against the Republican Party since Trump took office for the second time earlier this year.

Only this past Monday, the congresswoman blasted GOP leadership for what she described as playing politics with the lives of America’s poorest and most vulnerable families, given lingering uncertainty over subsidized healthcare amid the ongoing shutdown.

She’s similarly savaged the MAGA administration on a wide variety of issues ranging from support for Ukraine and COVID-19 vaccines to foreign aid and potential for war in Iran, though her most scathing attacks have been reserved for the White House’s handling of new developments in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” she told the Daily Mail in August.