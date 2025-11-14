Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is accusing the Trump administration and MAGA Republicans of “gaslighting” Americans about the cost of living.

The Georgia Republican, who has been butting heads with President Donald Trump over spending and foreign policy, rejected his claim that groceries are “at the lowest prices they have ever been.” Polling has repeatedly shown that voters do not believe inflation has eased enough to improve their daily costs, and Greene suggested the administration is pretending otherwise.

Speaking on The Sean Spicer Show on Thursday, the congresswoman told former White House press secretary Sean Spicer that the line coming from Trumpworld is not just tone-deaf—it is politically dangerous.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to a critic of Donald Trump, though she maintains she still loves the president. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“President Trump and his administration [do] deserve a lot of credit for lowering inflation and holding it steady, but that doesn’t bring prices down,” she said, adding, “And so gaslighting the people and trying to tell them that prices have come down is not helping.”

Greene warned that the messaging is already enraging voters. “It’s actually infuriating people because people know what they’re paying at the grocery store. They know what they’re paying for their kid’s clothes and school supplies. They know what they’re paying for their electricity bills,” she said. She argued Republicans should “show that we are in the trenches with them” rather than deny voters’ reality.

“That’s first and foremost,” Greene continued. “You don’t gaslight them. You don’t lecture them, and you don’t deny what’s happening.”

She did not spare her own party’s record, pointing to government spending as the long-term accelerant of rising prices. Greene cited both Trump-era COVID stimulus packages and later Democratic bills as culprits. “Government spending drives inflation,” she said, arguing that the CARES Act and subsequent Democratic legislation “dump money into the economy” in ways that sent prices soaring.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as Trump, has dismissed the idea of a cost-of-living crisis. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Her broadside comes as Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have spent the past week dismissing the idea of a cost-of-living crisis as a media-driven hoax. Both have insisted that prices are down and accused Democrats and their allies of pushing a “con job.”

Trump, meanwhile, has said his one-time MAGA ally has “lost her way” and is now “catering” to Democrats. “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” Trump said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to respond to Greene’s criticism that he is too focused on foreign policy rather than domestic issues such as rising healthcare and food costs.

Greene said in an appearance on The View last week that she loves the president, despite their current disagreements.