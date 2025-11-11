Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Back at Trump’s Insult in Raging MAGA Civil War

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has renewed her attacks on Donald Trump after the president suggested she had “lost her way” and is now “catering” to Democrats.

Trump expressed disappointment with Greene on Monday, as the one-time QAnon advocate and staunch MAGA loyalist has become increasingly critical of the president and GOP leadership on issues such as foreign policy, the economy, and the Jeffrey Epstein files saga.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” Trump said when asked by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to respond to Greene’s criticism that he is too focused on foreign policy rather than domestic issues such as rising healthcare and food costs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has surprised many with her frequent attacks on President Donald Trump and the GOP. Elijah Nouvelage /AFP via Getty Images

“I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. We could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily if you had a bad president,” he added. “So when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now catering to the other side, I don’t know if she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her.”

Greene first fired back in a statement to Collins, saying, “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100 percent America First and only!”

She has now doubled down with another thinly-veiled attack on Trump while defending her heel turn against the GOP.

“The only way is through Jesus. That’s my way, and I’ve definitely not lost it. I’m working hard to put my faith into action,” Greene posted Tuesday to her 5.1 million followers on X. “My job title is Representative. That’s for Georgia’s 14th District and the American people, no one else. America First America Only!!!”

Greene has even appeared on news shows and networks that Trump has long loathed to criticize him for failing to address the cost-of-living crisis.

“I go to the grocery store myself,” Greene told CNN’s The Source, hosted by Collins, on November 6. “Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they’re also higher at my house in Rome, Ga., higher than they were a year ago.”

She has also teamed up with GOP rebel Rep. Thomas Massie to try and force the Department of Justice to release all the files on Epstein, the billionaire pedophile and one-time close friend of Trump, who died in federal custody in 2019.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has dismissed reports that her rebrand is part of her plans to run for president in 2028. Joe Readle/Getty Images

There have been rumors that Greene is attempting to rebrand herself from a far-right conspiracy figure to a more mainstream and moderate Republican ahead of a possible 2028 presidential bid.

Greene has denied she has White House ambitions, as well as the claim from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that she is on a “revenge tour” against Trump after he reportedly discouraged her from running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.