MTG Directly Contradicts Trump in Rant at ‘Disgusting’ GOP Congress

MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her fellow Republicans, including President Donald Trump, frustrated by their inaction on addressing the soaring cost of living.

The Georgia Republican called out Trump’s claims that inflation and grocery prices are going down.

“No. I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high,” Greene, 51, told CNN’s The Source host Kaitlan Collins.

While she also criticized Democrats, telling Collins, “I am absolutely appalled and disgusted at this standstill between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.”

She said that Democrats could fund the government, including SNAP programs, by voting for a continuing resolution, but she also seemed exasperated with Republicans for not taking advantage of the nuclear option and eliminating the filibuster.

“Republicans can use the nuclear option just like they did to get through the president’s nominees, and they can go through the filibuster, and they can also fund the government,” Greene told Collins. “I think this is hurting the American people, and I think it’s hurting Congress and our ratings most of all.” Trump has also called for Republicans to end the filibuster.

Hitting out at her male colleagues once more, Greene said, “It‘s basically a you-know-what measuring contest between the men in leadership. And I think the country is sick and tired of it.” Greene has repeatedly publicly criticized Speaker Mike Johnson, 53, for how he has navigated what has become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

While the congresswoman did credit the Trump administration with holding inflation steady at 2.5 percent, she added that it was “not helping Americans.” Inflation rose to 3 percent in September.

Greene also said she disagreed with the president’s claim that grocery prices are decreasing, telling Collins, “Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they‘re also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia. Higher than they were a year ago. So affordability is a problem.”

When asked by Collins why she thought the president was repeating misleading claims about the cost of Walmart Thanksgiving meals, Greene replied, “I think every president, no matter who they are, are basically in a cone of information by the people that they have working for them and are around them. So that could be the case here.”

The congresswoman, who has previously criticized the president for his focus on foreign affairs while Americans are struggling, also doubled down on her push for an ‘America first’ approach, explaining to Collins that an emphasis on kitchen table issues is likely what saw the Democrats succeed in Tuesday’s elections.

“I want all of my colleagues to come through in action in supporting America first policies. And I think the American people showed that on Tuesday,” she argued.

Greene is a staunch Trump ally, but has not shied away from critcizing him on issues such as the cost of living and his handling of the Epstein files. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“You‘re not going to convince them to go to the polls and vote by bailing out Argentina. You‘re not going to convince them to go to the polls and vote by continuing to fund foreign wars and foreign countries and foreign causes. You‘re going to get them to go to the polls and vote when you show up to work and actually fix the problems that they face every single day,” she said..

The president has spent much of his second term prioritizing foreign affairs and promoting himself for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Greene described feeling “disenfranchized” by the government, telling Collins, “I‘m one of those Americans that feels disenfranchized by my government, and I feel that that our government has failed the American people on both sides of the aisle.”