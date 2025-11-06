MTG’s Boyfriend Sets Record Straight on Her Presidential Plans
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend has revealed whether or not his MAGA beau will be running for president in 2028. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for right-wing network Real America’s Voice, issued the clarification on Wednesday after NOTUS reported that Greene was interested in running for president, citing four sources, including one who “has spoken with her directly about it.” A source told the outlet that Greene held the belief she is “real MAGA and that the others have strayed.” Glenn swiftly put those rumors to rest in an X post: “MTG has NO plans to run for President in 2028. I AM YOUR SOURCE. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote, mimicking President Donald Trump’s signature sign-off. Greene also penned an X post attacking the reporter. “Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate,” Greene wrote. She also attached a text message she sent to the NOTUS reporter that read: “Who is your source? Laura Loomer?.”