MTG Unleashes on ‘Pathetic Republican Men’

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at “pathetic Republican men” criticizing her ahead of an upcoming media blitz.

Greene, who has risen from fringe QAnon supporting conspiracy theorist to an unlikely voice of reason within the GOP, is scheduled to appear on ABC News’ The View on Tuesday and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

The Georgia lawmaker’s appearances come as the Trump loyalist has become increasingly critical of her own party’s leadership on foreign policy, the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files saga, and the government shutdown.

“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View,” Greene posted on X.

Her post included a screenshot showing her 100 percent “Liberty Score”—a grading system from Conservative Review based on whether lawmakers’ voting record supports conservative positions.

“Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY,” Greene wrote. “Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, remain seen but not heard.”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg announced Thursday that Greene will join the show during its Election Day coverage on Nov. 4, when several races—including the New York mayoral election—will be happening across the country.

Greene did not name which “pathetic” men attacked her, but the news drew significant MAGA pushback.

Xaviaer DuRousseau, a conservative social media influencer, posted to his 282,000 X followers, “This may cost us the midterms and I’m not even kidding.”

Red Eagle Politics, a pro-Trump political YouTuber spotted a conspiracy. “MTG trashes Trump, and gets to be the first conservative to be allowed on The View in years. Are people not paying attention to the psyop here?”

During her heel turn against the GOP, Greene has fired multiple shots at House Speaker Mike Johnson for his handling of the government shutdown and failure to devise a plan to prevent subsidies under the Affordable Care Act from expiring. If Congress does not renew Affordable Care Act premium tax credits by Nov. 1, millions of Americans could face steep increases in health-care costs.