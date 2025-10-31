MTG Turning on Trump Makes ‘Daily Show’ Host’s Brain Explode

The Daily Show’s recurring host Desi Lydic is horrified to realize that she agrees with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The MAGA congresswoman has surprised both sides of the aisle in recent months with her willingness to break from President Donald Trump on issues like the Epstein files and the ongoing government shutdown.

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.



And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

Lydic shared a post from Greene Wednesday where she explained that she has “no respect for the House not being in session” and that she had “demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is.”

“Good for you, Marjorie. You know what they say, even a stopped clock is right twice a day,” Lydic said, soon adding, “I guess we can all enjoy that because she is literally wrong about everything else.”

Lydic then showed a clip of Greene bashing Trump’s $40 billion bailout of Argentina’s economy. Greene called it “one of the grossest things I’ve ever seen.”

“Wait, something weird is happening,“ Lydic said, with growing apprehension. ”Am I agreeing with Marjorie Taylor Greene? That was weird. That’s never happened before."

Lydic tried to insist this was just a coincidence, but then the show (seemingly operating without her control) played a CNN clip in which Greene trashed other Republicans for refusing to release the Epstein files.

Lydic started panicking, covering her ears and yelling “Lalalalala.” She tried to move on but suddenly she received a phone call from the apparent spirit of Greene.

Comedy Central

“Release the Epstein files,” said a recording of Greene’s voice on a loop, to Lydic’s horror.

Lydic’s attempts to console herself were undermined by a sudden montage of Greene criticizing Republicans for being “weak” and “pathetic” and lying to voters.

“Oh my god,” Lydic said. “MTG is roasting Republicans and her male co-workers? Where does she end and I begin? Did she also try to get a reservation by telling the hostess she’s Dakota Fanning?”

Most of Greene’s statements were still coming from a right-wing perspective; for instance, her public demand for answers about Republicans’ healthcare plan is explicitly borne out of her desire to end the ACA. Regardless, Lydic seemed flustered by this new “enemy of my enemy” dynamic.

Lydic’s existential crisis was finally averted by watching a clip from Greene’s Thursday appearance on a MAGA podcast in which she once again downplayed the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The Daily Show, Desi Lydic receiving a spooky phone call from the spirit of MTG. Comedy Central

“I saw Average Americans on January 6th,“ Greene said in the clip. ”I still to this day say it was a ‘fedsurrection’ and Antifa participated.”