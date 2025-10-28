Jon Stewart Finds Proof of Trump’s Planned 2028 Presidential Run

Jon Stewart is taking the rumors of Trump aiming for a third presidential term very seriously.

Although a third Trump term would be a clear violation of the 22nd Amendment, MAGA figures like Steve Bannon have claimed there’s a plan for it to happen anyway. In his monologue Monday, Stewart pointed to one major sign that Americans should take the threat seriously:

“Indications are very clear [Trump’s] gonna do it,“ Stewart said in his Monday monologue of the president’s plan to remain in the Oval Office. ”Because you don’t move into a house, knock down a wing, and build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom for the next guy."

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Trump’s not a house flipper,” Stewart continued. “He’s not Ellen. He’s in it for the long haul.”

Stewart was referring to Trump’s ballroom project, in which the president ordered the sudden demolition of the White House’s East Wing to build a $300 million ballroom in its place.

The historic East Wing, which Trump had promised in July would not be touched at all by the ballroom’s construction, was built in 1902 and has served as the headquarters for the First Lady. Betty Ford once described the section as “the heart” of the nation.

As further proof of Trump’s intentions to stay in the White House until 2032, Stewart pointed to Trump’s response Monday when he was asked about Bannon’s comments.

Trump told reporters about a potential third term, “I would love to do it... I have my best numbers ever.”

He also stated, “I haven’t really thought about it.”

“That’s the tell for whenever he’s asked about something that he is definitely going to do that is dubious legally, ethically, or morally,” Stewart replied.

The recurring Daily Show host explained, “[Trump] says he hasn’t thought about it. But of course, we know he’s thought about it because he already has the merch.”

Trump has repeatedly floating running again in 2028—a move that would be unconstitutional. Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Stewart showed a picture of two Trump 2028 hats sitting on Trump’s desk in the Oval Office.