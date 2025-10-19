Trump, 79, Posts Menacing Video Threatening a Never-Ending Presidency

Donald Trump has made no secret of the fact that he‘s threatening the idea of a third term, but he‘s now hinted that he might have something even more permanent in mind.

The president posted about his eternal leadership in a video on Truth Social Sunday, showing him ruling for thousands of years beyond the original 2028 cutoff.

The bizarre reposted clip came just hours after the president shared an AI video of himself dumping feces on ‘No Kings’ protesters, and seems to have been very well received by many of his MAGA devotees.

Trump posted a video on Truth Social starring himself as president in the year 90,000 and beyond. Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

79-year old Trump posted the video Sunday evening, with the clip being an edited version of 2018 TIME article about Trumpism.

Lurking in the background of the doctored cover page is the president himself looking down at a pro-Trump lawn sign, the date on which rises up to the year 90,000, before proclaiming “EEEEEE” and “4EVA.” Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” plays in the background.

The bizarre video soon made its way over to X, where one Trump fan commented “I’m good with that” while another enthused: “We need to clone him!”

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term in 2028, despite the current Constitution forbidding it. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

A third loyal supporter added: “They’re terrified because they’re afraid Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Junior are gonna create a way to keep Trump alive forever.”

While Trump hasn’t openly set his sights on the year 90,000 before, he and his team have touted the idea that he runs again in 2028.

When Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Daily Beast that he believed a Trump third term could be a “very real possibility,” a White House spokesperson responded by sharing a photo of a very cheerful Trump meeting with lawmakers while surrounded by “Trump 2028” hats. Trump is currently selling the same hats in his official merchandise store.

A photo the White House sent to the Daily Beast after biographer Michael Wolff said a Trump third term could be a “very real possibility.” Truth Social/realDonaldTrump

Speaking on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Wolff suggested that the president would do whatever he had to in order to retain his position.

“The problem with this is that an authoritarian breaks so many rules and makes so many enemies that in order to avoid retribution, he has to stay in power. That is the nature of the game that is being played,” he said.