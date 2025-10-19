‘King’ Trump, 79, Takes Dump on Protestors in Bonkers AI Video

President Donald Trump acknowledged the “No Kings” protests organized against him on Saturday by sharing an incredibly bizarre AI-generated video of himself.

In the video, posted to Truth Social on Saturday evening, Trump—wearing a crown—can be seen flying a plane that has “KING TRUMP” emblazoned on the side.

Truth Social

As Kenny Loggins’ 1986 hit “Danger Zone” from Top Gun plays, “King” Trump flies over New York City and unloads several tons of mysterious brown sludge on protesters.

The first person struck by the sludge is 23-year-old liberal influencer Harry Sisson, who has recently become the subject of MAGA’s ire for his criticisms of the president.

Many of Trump’s supporters have spent several days calling for Sisson—who was born in Singapore, but is an American citizen—to be deported.

In addition to the AI video of himself, Trump posted nine other videos in quick succession, including a fan edit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, footage of National Guard troops in Memphis, and a video originally posted by Vice President J.D. Vance that shows Trump with a crown and sword.

Trump is no stranger to sharing AI-generated videos of himself, having taken to posting content like AI videos recapping his entire life and AI videos of himself performing “Don’t Stop Believing” in front of a massive crowd.

The president has also grown fond of using AI-generated videos to send political messages, drawing criticism after posting an AI-generated video of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in which Jeffries is wearing a sombrero and sporting a mustache.

Earlier this month, the president posted an AI-generated music video set to Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” that featured Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought as the titular reaper.

The president has largely avoided responding to Saturday’s protests, which drew an estimated 7 million attendees in more than 2,600 locations around the world, opting to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago instead of in Washington, D.C.