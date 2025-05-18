Cheat Sheet
1

Trump, 78, Posts Bizarre AI Video of Himself Rocking Out to Journey

CAN'T UNSEE IT
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.17.25 8:45PM EDT 
Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Always a fan of flattery no matter how unrealistic it is, President Donald Trump shared a surreal video on Saturday of an AI-generated version of himself performing Journey’s massive hit “Don’t Stop Believing” in front of a flag-waving crowd. Initially sitting at the world’s most patriotic piano in a plain suit, he later transitions to a red, white, and blue outfit to shred a guitar as cheerleaders dance behind him for some reason—before it abruptly changes to show Trump banging away on a drum kit. Fortunately, the creator of the video didn’t attempt to generate AI vocals of Trump singing. The choice of song is also a contentious one: after Journey’s keyboard player performed it for Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, his former bandmate sent him a cease-and-desist letter which said, in part, “Journey is not, and should not be, political,” calling the performance a “harmful use of the brand.”

Read it at Truth Social

2
New Mariska Hargitay Documentary Unveils Shocking Family Secret
WHO'S YOUR DADDY?
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.17.25 7:26PM EDT 
Mariska Hargitay
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Making her feature film directorial debut with My Mom Jayne at the Cannes Film Festival this week, Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay shocked audiences when she revealed that Mickey Hargitay, the Hungarian-American actor and bodybuilder who was married to her mother Jayne Mansfield from 1958 to 1964 and who raised her, is not her biological father. Instead, her biological father is a Las Vegas entertainer named Nelson Sardelli. Hargitay revealed in the documentary that she first learned about Sardelli when she was 25, at which time she confronted Mickey. Mickey insisted that he, Mickey, was her father, and the two never spoke of it again. Mariska met Sardelli when she was 30 years old after visiting him following a performance in Atlantic City—his response was an emotional one, telling her, “I’ve been waiting 30 years for this moment.” Sardelli, along with his two other daughters, appears in the documentary, which explores Mansfield’s life and legacy.

Read it at Vanity Fair

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
David Beckham’s Son Makes Cryptic Post Amid Rumored Family Rift
POINTED MESSAGE?
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 05.17.25 6:02PM EDT 
Published 05.17.25 5:54PM EDT 
David, Victoria, and David Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham made a cryptic post amid a rumored rift with his family. Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham offered a tribute to his wife’s grandmother on the one-year anniversary of her death—amid reports he is on the outs with his own family. ”Can’t believe it’s been a year without you naunni x you were always so happy and always made me laugh. I miss you and will love you forever x ❤️,” wrote Beckham, 26, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, alongside a photo of himself and heiress/actress Nicola Peltz’s grandma. The post comes as Beckham is reportedly in the midst of family drama that saw him skip his soccer star dad’s 50th birthday party, which had his mother living out her “worst nightmare,” according to Page Six. While the rift was said to be a dispute with his brother Romeo over his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, Page Six reported that this is just a proxy battle for much deeper issues within the family. Many of the comments below Beckham’s post seized on this alleged tension, with one user telling him: “Remember there is no greater love than the love of your parents.”

Read it at Page Six

4
Golfer Flips the Bird in Foul-Mouthed Meltdown at PGA Match
A-HOLE IN ONE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.17.25 11:03AM EDT 
Published 05.17.25 10:39AM EDT 
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Shane Lowry of Ireland watches an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry of Ireland gave the middle finger as he melted down over his performance. Warren Little/Getty Images

Golfer Shane Lowry was having a very bad day at the PGA Championship, and he wasn’t afraid to let gawking spectators know it. Lowry, 38, was on his eighth hole at North Carolina’s Quail Hollow on Friday when things went south. His tee shot landed in a divot on the fairway, and officials ruled that he had to continue the match by hitting from the divot. When his hit took out a chunk of the turf, frustration boiled over. “F--- this place!” he shouted before flipping the bird to the ball. However, People reported that the No. 10-ranked player saved par on the next three holes. It’s not the first time Lowry has had an outburst. At the 2023 Players Championship, Golf Digest reported that he wrapped a club around his neck and snapped it in frustration. Not to be outdone at the PGA Championship match on Friday, BBC reported that golfer Tyrrell Hatton was overheard swearing at his golf club.

Read it at People

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
James Comer Accuses James Comey of ‘Trying to Jizz Up Some Type of Coup’
GROSS
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.17.25 12:55AM EDT 
Jameses Comer and Comey
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) left audiences confused when he accused former FBI Director James Comey of trying to “jizz up some type of coup” against President Donald Trump. The bizarre pronouncement was made in response to a question from Republican congressman-turned-Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz, who asked Comer if he thought Comey’s cryptic Instagram post featuring seashells spelling out the numbers “86 47“ was an accident. Republicans spent much of Friday arguing that the post was calling for the president’s assassination, with Fox News hosts citing Urban Dictionary entries as proof of its nefarious meaning. Comer responded that his opinion of Comey, whom he dubbed a liar, was so poor, he didn’t know if he “could give a fair and balanced answer to that question‚” before adding that it wouldn’t surprise him at all ”if that was intentional and they were trying to jizz up some type of coup or some type of insurrection.”

Read it at Mediaite

6
Watch Out, Jared: Ivanka Trump Drops Flirty Note in Eagles’ Locker Room
ENCROACHMENT
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 05.16.25 10:07PM EDT 
Eli Ricks and Ivanka Trump
Eli Ricks and Ivanka Trump Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has apparently gone wandering in search of the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback, Eli Ricks, after he tweeted she was “exactly my type.” In a post on X on Friday, Ivanka shared an image taken inside the Eagles’ locker room. In it, she appears to have left a note for Ricks, saying she was sorry to have missed meeting the player. “Missed you today @eliasricks!” the post reads, followed by a winky face and a crying laughing emoji. Clearly, this is steamy territory. Ivanka posted the image in direct response to one by Ricks in which he wrote “Donald trump daughter is beautiful.” And, just so there was no confusion over which daughter he was talking about, Ricks later wrote, “After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type.” Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009 and the pair have three children. Still, Kushner may want to keep his eye on the ball, as the 23-year-old player is known for his pass breakups.

Read it at FOX NEWS

7
Artifacts Removed from the ‘Blacksonian’ Amid Trump Attacks on DEI
BLACK HISTORY MATTERS
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.16.25 11:16PM EDT 
National Museum of African American History and Culture
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

A month after an executive order from President Donald Trump declared that museums in Washington D.C. should not be places where visitors are “subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” at least 32 artifacts have been removed from the National Museum of African American History and Culture. According to an NBC report, both the White House and the museum have said that the removals are not related to the administration’s attacks on diversity, equality and inclusion, which led to museum director Kevin Young stepping down last month. Artifacts no longer on display in the museum include Harriet Tubman’s personal hymn book and a first edition of Frederick Douglass’ Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave, published in 1845.

Read it at NBC News

8
Walton Goggins’ Wife Finally Addresses Cheating Rumors
LAST WORD
Catherine Bouris
Published 05.16.25 9:45PM EDT 
Walton Goggins and Nadia Conners
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The wife of White Lotus star Walton Goggins has found herself at the center of countless online rumors since the show’s third season premiere thanks to the on-screen chemistry, and off-screen friendship, between her husband and his co-star Aimee Lou Wood. Now, she is finally speaking out about the speculation. Nadia Conners, who married Goggins in 2011 and shares a son with him, told Hello! that the rumors about an affair were “odd” but also clearly ”an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters,“ adding, ”I take it as a sign that he’s become quite popular.” Goggins’ and Wood’s Rick and Chelsea quickly became fan favorite characters before meeting a tragic end in the finale. The pair’s off-screen relationship—which consisted of adoring Instagram posts, followed by the pair unfollowing, then later re-following each other—kept the internet rumor mill working overtime during the duration of the HBO series’ third season.

Read it at Hello!

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Snoop Dogg Rejects ‘Sellout’ Claims Over Trump Inauguration Gig
FO SHIZZLE?
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 05.16.25 7:03PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg attend the COMEDY CENTRAL Roast of Donald Trump at the Hammerstein Ballroom on March 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Snoop D-O-Double-G has let it be known, in case there was any doubt, that he is all about stacking that paper, regardless of who is offering. Hitting back at those criticizing him as a “sellout” for performing a 30-minute DJ set at one of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration events earlier this year, the rapper told The Breakfast Club that his 30-minute performance at Trump’s Crypto Ball was not an endorsement. “Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner city and the community and teach financial literacy and crypto in a space that it don’t exist,” Snoop said. Having previously endorsed Barack Obama, Snoop did not embrace a candidate in the 2024 election. “I’m not a politician,” he said. “I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf---ing Gangster Party, period,” Snoop explained. His new album, Iz It a Crime?, is a direct response to such criticism. “Can’t none of you motherf---ers tell me what I can and can’t do.”

Read it at New York Post

10
U2 Frontman Shares a Grave Warning at Cannes
MARK MY WORDS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 05.16.25 5:51PM EDT 
Published 05.16.25 5:50PM EDT 
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: U2 singer and frontman Bono speaks on stage at the "The Fabelmans" (Die Fabelmans) premiere & Honorary Golden Bear and homage for Steven Spielberg during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Singer and U2 frontman Bono. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

U2 frontman Bono warned that “world war” has “never been closer” in an interview published Friday by the Associated Press. The rocker made the comments while speaking from the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender. “This is me speaking about surrender, ‘Stories of Surrender,’ at a time when the world has never been closer to a world war in my lifetime,” Bono said. The documentary captures Bono’s one-man stage show as he delves into his life, family, and topics dear to his heart, such as globalization—a topic he further remarked on to the AP. “[Globalization] and increased aid levels brought a billion people out of extreme poverty and halved childhood mortality—remarkable jumps for quality of life for human beings,” he said. Rebuking efforts by President Donald Trump and other right-wing leaders to roll back such progress, Bono warned, “Nationalism is not what we need.” He added, “We grew up in a very charged atmosphere in Ireland. It makes you suspicious of nationalism and those animal spirits that can be drummed up.”

Read it at Associated Press

