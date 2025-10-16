MAGA Deportation Push Gets Brutal Reality Check

A 23-year-old TikTok star has sent the MAGA crowd into meltdown, with calls to have him deported flooding social media.

Harry Sisson, a TikTok creator with over 2 million followers known for producing political videos in support of the Democratic Party, saw his name surge to the top of X’s trending topics as MAGA users questioned his American citizenship.

“Harry Sisson has only lived in America for 5 years. Yes you heard that right,” one user posted on Wednesday. “He was born in Singapore. I want every MAGA account on X that is currently active to comment, ‘Deport Harry Sisson’ on this post,” the user added. The post has since received over 4,000 comments and 24,000 likes.

The post came after Sisson’s outspoken stance on President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan between Hamas and Israel, which resulted in the return of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza to Israel.

“Biden got more hostages released than Trump,” Sisson posted on Tuesday. He also shared a video explaining why he believes Trump’s Middle East peace plan could soon collapse.

As of Thursday afternoon, “Deport Harry Sisson” was the fourth trending topic on X, with over 21,500 posts.

“LMAOOO why is “Deport Harry Sisson” trending? You guys know I’m an American citizen by birth right? The MAGA weirdos are not very bright!" Sisson posted on X after the trend entered the top 10.

Sisson, a registered Democrat in New York, was born in Singapore and raised in Dubai and Dublin, Ireland. He later moved to the U.S., where he attended high school and then went on to college.

In March, when Sisson drew public attention over accusations that he misled people into sending explicit photos via the social media platform Snapchat, The Free Press issued a correction to an article about him, stating: “A previous version of this article mistakenly stated that Harry Sisson is not an American citizen and is therefore not allowed to vote in elections. We regret the error.”

Still, MAGA users on X are calling for his deportation.

“In your own words born in Singapore educated in Dubai and Dublin. You weren’t born here, you weren’t educated here, you didn’t move here until you were 16, and you’re not an American!” One user posted on X.

In the U.S., a person can claim citizenship at birth if they were born in the country, or if born abroad, they can claim it if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen. A person can also apply for naturalization and become a citizen.

“Deport Harry Sisson” is trending and it’s hilarious. He’s a great patriot! And he’s lived here many many years (MORE THAN 5!),“ one user posted on X in defense of Sisson, which the TikToker reposted. ”Sounds like people are mad WE KEEP WINNING. And Harry is a big part of that!" the user added.

The Trump administration has taken a hard line on immigration, recently revoking the visas of individuals accused of making light of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In August, MAGA Republicans called for Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez to be deported, following her saying she’s “a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American.”

Hours after his first post addressing the trend, Sisson emphasized on X that he is an American citizen, writing, “I’m an American citizen by birth. I’m also more American than any of these MAGA freaks who support the traitorous felon in the Oval Office!”