Trump, 79, Posts Bizarre Grim Reaper-Themed AI Music Video

President Donald Trump was back online and back to posting more incomprehensible content after a double date at Vice President JD Vance’s residence Thursday night, with one post in particular, an AI-generated music video, standing out from the rest.

The video, which is soundtracked by what is presumably an AI-generated cover of Blue Öyster Cult‘s 1976 hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” portrays former OMB director and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought as the reaper in question.

The visuals, which are also AI-generated, show Vought as the Grim Reaper, cavorting around Washington D.C. while wielding his scythe. Interspersed throughout are shots of a band led by Trump playing a cowbell—one is famously used on the original track—accompanied by Vance on the drums.

The video also features baby Democrats, one of whom has a mustache and is wearing a sombrero. Trump has repeatedly posted AI-generated videos of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a mustache and sombrero in an attempt to characterize the Democrats as being overly supportive of undocumented immigrants, citing their desire to provide healthcare to immigrants as the reason for the government shutdown.

The lyrics to the song are, “Now their time has come / Here the power’s gone / Russ Vought is the reaper / He wields the pen, the funds and the brain / Here comes the reaper / Dems you babies / Here comes the reaper / Gonna tie your hands / Here comes the reaper / Won’t be able to fly / Here comes the reaper / Cry baby end your plan.”

It ends with real footage of Democrats speaking as the singer intones “Blah blah blah blah blah” over the top, with a final shot of Trump-supporting children in Halloween costumes trick or treating.

The video was made by a pseudonymous group known as the Dilley Meme Team founded by Brenden Dilley, a failed Arizona congressional candidate and Trump supporter. The group has produced other memes that the president has reposted before, including one that included a reference to the creation of a “unified Reich.” Trump later deleted the post in question.

Many other artists have opposed the use of their music by Trump, though Blue Öyster Cult has not yet made a statement about the president’s use of an AI-generated cover of their iconic song. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Blue Öyster Cult for comment.

The post from Trump came late on Thursday night after the president met with Vought earlier in the day. He announced the meeting in a Truth Social post, writing, “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.”