The Shadiest Displays From Anti-Trump No Kings Protests

Protesters are gathering across the country and at U.S. embassies around the world for what’s been billed as perhaps the largest ever collective demonstration against Donald Trump.

Hundreds of activist groups have organized more than 2,600 rallies for Saturday as a follow-up to the first “No Kings” protest against the Republican administration, which attracted an estimated five million people in June. Smaller-scale events have been reported at consulates in Mexico City, Ottawa, London, Madrid, Berlin, Stockholm and Rome.

The demonstrations come as a united show of opposition to what critics have roundly described as an accelerating slide into authoritarianism on part of the MAGA White House.

Protesters have been seen holding signs decrying the Trump administration’s ongoing mass deportation drive, military deployments in Democrat-held cities, centralization of executive power, gutting of the federal bureaucracy, policing of anti-conservative speech, overriding of the country’s courts and persecution of political opponents, along with increasing allegations of corruption and cronyism to the benefit of the president’s political allies and business associates.

“IMPEACH TRUMP AGAIN,” another sign in Washington, D.C. read, held up above three protesters dressed as the president, Vice President J.D. Vance, Homeland Security Secretary and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, all decked out in prison jumpsuits.

Some took potshots at Trump over the ongoing furor surrounding his administration’s handling of one of the most notorious sex trafficking cases in modern U.S. history. “For the Epsteinth time… NO KINGS,” read a placard from an unknown location, posted to X.

Others blasted the president for some of the nicknames he’s earned thus far into his second term (“TACO! THIS IS NACHO KINGDOM!”), his unsubstantiated claims of paid actors in the crowd (“Unpaid Protester: I Hate Him for Free!”), his attacks on the LGBTQ+ community (“NO KINGS, JUST DRAG QUEENS”), and his famously tempestuous relationship with his own hair (“Hands off my democracy or there will be hell toupee”).

One person seemingly even attempted to cram all of their gripes with the MAGA administration into a single placard: “KEEP YOUR TINY HANDS OFF Healthcare Climate Laws Free Speech Colleges DEI Constitution Cities Immigrants Voting Rights Economy States Late Night TV Hosts (or else!!).”

Trump has meanwhile departed Washington to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” the president, who has previously referred to himself as a king and shared images of himself as a monarch, said in a Fox News interview Friday.

With some Republican governors reportedly placing National Guard troops on standby, the MAGA administration has sought to cast Saturday’s protests as “The Hate America Rally,” blaming the unrest on proponents of the left-wing antifa movement. Trump confusingly designated antifa a “terrorist organization” last month despite it being a catch-all term for politically sympathetic groups rather than a structured entity.

