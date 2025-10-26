Democrats Plot Revenge for Trump’s $300 Million Ballroom

Democrats are floating ways to get back at President Donald Trump over his tacky new ballroom.

NBC’s Meet the Press asked Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego for his opinion on former Republican congressman Joe Walsh’s call for Democrats to “immediately” undo Trump’s $300 ballroom and restore the newly demolished East Wing when they return to power.

I will repeat this every single day for the next three years: Any Democrat running for president in 2028 must pledge to immediately tear down/bulldoze/demolish Trump’s ballroom and fully restore the East Wing and any other piece of the People’s House Trump has or will destroy. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 24, 2025

“I will repeat this every single day for the next three years: Any Democrat running for president in 2028 must pledge to immediately tear down/bulldoze/demolish Trump’s ballroom and fully restore the East Wing and any other piece of the People’s House Trump has or will destroy,” the vocal Trump critic and recent Democrat said on X.

Gallego, however, suggested Sunday that Trump’s ballroom should instead be named after one of his most-hated predecessors just to spite him.

“I think to really mess with him, just name it the Barack Obama Ballroom, and I think that’ll take care of half the problem,” he told Kristen Welker as he tore into Trump’s 90,000-square-foot “distraction” from the fast-rising cost of living in the U.S.

“This is Marie Antoinette talking about ‘Let them eat cake’ while Americans are struggling right now. So what I would like to do is to focus on this, to make sure that we can actually get costs down,” Gallego said. “Instead of him focusing on all these little projects, which aren’t really bringing anything to help any Americans.”

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego slammed Trump for "focusing on all these little projects." NBC

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about Gallego’s remarks on Sunday.

Gallego’s plan has found at least one supporter in former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, who made a similar proposal in an earlier interview with former CNN star Jim Acosta.

“I would say, ‘Vote for me. If I get elected to the White House, the first thing I will do is rename it the Barack Hussein Obama Ballroom,’” Hasan said. “I would rename it after the person Trump hates the most. Because Jim, think about it: Once it’s built and he’s done it all, the thing that will kill him is his name coming off of it.”

Ha! I just suggested this the other day to @Acosta on his show. Glad Dems are thinking along these lines. https://t.co/XlnNNYOeMJ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 26, 2025

Trump, who built an empire around his family name, told reporters on Friday that he had no intentions of naming the ballroom after himself.

“I don’t have any plan to call it after myself,” he said. “That was fake news. Probably going to call it the presidential ballroom or something like that. We haven’t really thought about a name yet.”

Senior administration officials earlier told ABC News, however, that some in the administration had already begun calling the $300-million project “The President Donald J. Trump Ballroom,” adding that they were expecting the name to stick.