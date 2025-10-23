MTG Tears Into Mike Johnson for Stalling on Epstein Files

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says House Speaker Mike Johnson needs to get the government back to work to secure the release of the Epstein files.

While Greene has been one of Donald Trump’s most reliable MAGA supporters, she has broken ranks with the president over the Jeffrey Epstein case, demanding justice for Epstein’s victims even as the president does his best to distance himself from the late sex offender.

During an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday, Greene lashed out at Johnson for not bringing Republicans “back to work” by recalling the House.

“I have no respect for Speaker Johnson not calling us back to Washington because we should be passing bills,” Greene said.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (L) talks to Rep. Marjorie Tayler Greene (R-GA) as they arrive for the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“We should be passing bills that reflect the president’s executive orders, which are exactly what we voted for. We should be doing investigations. And you want to know something? We should be passing the discharge petition that Thomas Massie put in to release the Epstein files. Those are the things that we should be doing.”

Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and California Democrat Ro Khanna have led the bipartisan push for a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures to force a vote to have the Justice Department release all the files in the Epstein case.

Johnson has also refused to seat Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalval, an Arizona Democrat whose vote looks set to push the petition over the line.

This week, Greene was even urging for the release of the files on British television, following the release of a posthumous memoir by the late Virginia Guiffre, one of the victims of Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I will always fight for transparency from our government and for the American people,” Greene posted on X on Wednesday.

Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene talk secret Trump enemies. screen grab

“Releasing the Epstein files should be the easiest thing to do. These women deserve justice, the people responsible deserve accountability, and all victims of rape and sex trafficking need to know that they have support and no longer have to be victims.”

Greene previously called out Johnson, claiming the shutdown, which is now at day 22, is impacting on the healthcare crisis.

“More of my Republican colleagues are finally talking about the unaffordable health insurance crisis, but yesterday on our GOP conference call Speaker Johnson said he has ideas and pages of policy, but did not say a single policy plan,” Greene wrote on X. “I think that is unacceptable.”

The Georgia congresswoman also used her interview with Carlson to discuss Republicans that the pair claimed “hate” President Trump.

“The overwhelming majority of Republicans in Washington secretly hate Trump and they’re too afraid of him to say so,” Carlson claimed.

“Lindsey Graham, obviously, Ted Cruz really hates him. [Fox News host] Mark Levin openly hates him.”

Greene added that Levin, Cruz, and Graham were “playing the game.”

“They’re trying to tell the American people, ‘Oh, oh, no, we carry the MAGA mantle. We support the president. It’s people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and others that don’t,’” she said. “And they’re just lying. They’re absolutely lying.”

Greene says New York Rep. Mike Lawler was another Republican Trump hater who’d “put on a MAGA hat.” Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Greene added New York congressman Mike Lawler to the list of closeted Republican Trump haters.

“I can remember Mike Lawler coming up and saying he hated Donald Trump, openly,” Greene said. “Used to make fun of him all the time. And then all of a sudden after Donald Trump won in 2024, he finally decided it was time to put on a MAGA hat. It just made me sick. But these people are so fake.”

“The only reason that they kiss up to Donald Trump is because they’re terrified of a Truth Social post,” Greene continued, “because they’re terrified of their own constituents that fully support a MAGA, that fully support America-first and fully support everything that Donald Trump has laid out now for years and years.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Mike Lawler’s office for comment.