MTG Brings Out the Big Guns With Fiercest Warning to GOP Yet

Firebrand Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene believes her party is headed for an electoral massacre if things keep going the way they have under current GOP leadership.

“I can’t see into the future, but I see Republicans losing the House if Americans are continuing to go paycheck-to-paycheck,” Greene told Semafor in an interview published Monday, noting that the nation’s credit card debt lately appears to have reached record-breaking highs. “They’ll definitely be going into the midterms looking through the lens of their bank account.”

After first assuming office in 2021, Greene made a name for herself by marching in lockstep with Donald Trump’s agenda during his first term, backing the MAGA president’s outlandish claims on everything from debunked allegations of 2020 electoral rigging to the Russiagate scandal and Jan 6. riots being “hoaxes” perpetrated by the Democratic Party.

Under the second Trump administration, however, Greene has increasingly emerged as a rogue voice of dissent within the Republican ranks.

Over the past several months, the congresswoman has blasted the GOP for effectively bailing out the Argentine economy, striking against Iranian nuclear facilities, providing ongoing aid to Israel and, amid the ongoing government shutdown, refusing to take action regarding the expiration of Obamacare subsidies at the end of this year, which may see insurance premiums more than double for some families come January.

Greene has repeatedly broken party ranks under the second MAGA administration, notably lobbying for greater transparency over the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Greene has also fervently lobbied for greater transparency in the White House’s handling of recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. With her Republican colleague in the House, Thomas Massie, and their counterpart across the aisle, Democratic Congressman Ro Kanna, she has helped helm a growing push to have the Justice Department release new documents on the late pedophile’s crimes.

It’s an explosive issue for the MAGA administration, given the accompanying scrutiny Trump himself has faced over his own relationship with the disgraced financier—not to mention mounting speculation the DOJ may be suppressing release of further case files because the president’s name could feature prominently in them.

Greene has been careful to avoid criticizing Trump directly. “Any president, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican president, they’re in a cone of information, and the information is siloed, and it’s coming from their advisers, right?” as she put it to Semafor.

MTG’s rogue streak has not gone unnoticed by the president. Earlier this month, Trump reportedly called around to senior Republican figures in apparent bewilderment over the about-face from one of his previously staunchest loyalists. “What’s going on with Marjorie?” Trump reportedly asked on those calls.

Amid growing—albeit wary—praise from some of her political opponents, Greene remains adamant that she has no intention of abandoning the grassroots MAGA base whose interests she has always claimed to fight for during her tenure in the House. “Everyone keeps saying I’ve changed, and I’m saying, ‘No, I haven’t changed,’” she said Monday. “I’m staying focused on America First, and I’m urging my party to get back to America First.”

Trump himself appears bewildered by Greene's about turn, calling around Republican leaders earlier this month to ask: "What's going on with Marjorie?" Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Some critics have noted Greene’s reported disappointment after Trump declined earlier this summer to back her for a 2026 gubernatorial run in her home state as a possible motive for her newfound willingness to buck the party line. Ever since the snub, she has increasingly talked about the GOP being run by a “good ole boys club.”