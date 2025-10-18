MTG Pauses MAGA Civil War to Peddle Conspiracy Theory About Weather

Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from her surprising face turn as the Republican Party’s staunchest critic to identify one positive thing about the government shutdown.

Unfortunately for Greene, the positive note raising her spirits is not based in reality.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has long pursued her baseless conspiracy that the government can control the weather. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“One good thing to come from this government shutdown… CLEAR SKIES! No taxpayer-funded weather modification experiments Americans never asked for," she posted Friday on X.

“My Clear Skies Act will BAN geoengineering and weather modification. No more spraying chemicals in our skies. It’s time to end this dangerous and unregulated practice!!”

One good thing to come from this government shutdown… CLEAR SKIES! ☀️



No taxpayer-funded weather modification experiments Americans never asked for.



My Clear Skies Act will BAN geoengineering and weather modification.



No more spraying chemicals in our skies. It’s time to end… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 17, 2025

There are multiple factual errors with this tweet.

For example, many areas of the country have not experienced clear skies during the government shutdown. New York City, for example, saw several consecutive days of rain earlier in the week.

More to the point, the American government is not conducting taxpayer-funded weather modification experiments.

The EPA’s statutory authorities regarding solar geoengineering, last updated in July of 2025, make clear that the government is not modifying the weather.

“The U.S. government is not engaged in any form of outdoor testing (e.g., small-scale experiments designed to study injection technologies) or large-scale deployment (e.g., intentional use of SRM to cool the Earth),” says the EPA.

Government environmental agencies have been forced to debunk Greene’s conspiracies and her ravings on the topic have drawn frustration from her congressional colleagues.

Greene has broken with her Republican colleagues on key issues, shocking onlookers from both sides of the aisle. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Though the 51-year-old Georgia Republican has stunned onlookers from both sides of the aisle with her sudden and intense criticism of the GOP for numerous issues, including the ongoing government shutdown and the party’s apparent reluctance to release the Epstein files, Friday’s tweet is a reminder of her favorite far-fetched conspiracy.

Greene, who first appeared on many Americans’ radar for allegedly suggesting Jewish people control the weather with space lasers, has long insisted the government can control the weather through various nefarious methods and has mocked the government for not using their powers to prevent natural disasters. For example, in January, she wondered why the government wasn’t using its power of weather manipulation to make it rain in California to stop wildfires.