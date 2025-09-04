MAGA Civil War: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Never Found a Camera She Didn’t Love’

Conservative pundit Ben Ferguson claims Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “never met a camera she didn’t love” as he trashed the GOP Rep’s attempts to force the government to release the Epstein Files.

The MAGA firebrand has broken ranks with her party to demand the release of the files, even going as far as appearing at a rally with Epstein’s victims and criticizing Trump’s dismissal of the issue as a “Democratic hoax.”

Addressing a rally in D.C. on Wednesday, Greene told attendees, “[Trump] called it a hoax while these women were speaking out. It‘s not a hoax because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile. That takes away the whole hoax thing. It‘s not a hoax. It‘s not a lie.”

Rep. Taylor Greene attended a rally with Epstein victims on Wednesday to demand the release of the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“One of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration,” she continued. “Well, that coward attacks me and attacks anybody else and calls it ‘a hostile act.’ The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls. That was the hostile act. And it‘s not a hoax.”

On CNN’s NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Democrat Christine Quinn noted that Taylor Greene was spearheading the conservative effort to release the files, leading MAGA pundit Ben Ferguson accused the Georgia representative of being publicity-hungry.

“Let‘s be clear about—hold on, let me say this about Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s never found a camera she didn’t love," Ferguson said Wednesday. “I‘m not going to defend Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m not a fan. I want to be clear.”

When host Abby Phillip interjected to point out that Trump regularly spoke of releasing the Epstein files on the campaign trail last year, Ferguson claimed “he was advocating for the victims.”

Ferguson further slammed the Democrats, who he said were exploiting the controversy for political gain.