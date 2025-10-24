MTG Runs Back to Donald Trump to Butter Him Up Over $300M Ballroom

MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene sucked up to President Trump by defending his destruction of the White House in a break from her scathing attacks on fellow Republicans over the Epstein files.

Trump’s $300 million ballroom is being funded by private donations from tech giants, defense contractors, conservative megadonors, crypto investors, and media conglomerates, CNN has reported.

In a post made to X, Rep. Greene, 50, wrote, “I fully trust and support President Trump’s expertise to build a stunning edition to the White House that every administration going forward will enjoy. And it cost the American people $0!!”

I fully trust and support President Trump’s expertise to build a stunning edition to the White House that every administration going forward will enjoy.



And it cost the American people $0!!



Learn more here and check out the major events timeline.https://t.co/tykQRDy5SB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 23, 2025

Georgia Rep. Greene also linked to the updated White House website that contains a bizarre timeline that highlights controversial events that have taken place on the White House grounds, trying to cast Trump’s renovations in a better light.

Typically a reliable Trump ally, Greene has repeatedly broken ranks in the last few weeks, prompting the president himself to ask senior Republicans what was going on.

Last month, MTG repeatedly attempted to pressure the Trump administration to release the Epstein files, going so far as to appear at a press conference with survivors of Epstein’s abuse and try to arrange a meeting between them and Trump.

This month, Greene has responded to the ongoing government shutdown by criticizing how her own party is handling the crisis, singling out House Speaker Mike Johnson for failing to address concerns over healthcare affordability and for failing to pass Rep. Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives President Donald Trump a kiss after he addressed a joint session of Congress on March 04, 2025. While she has been critical of the party of late, the Georgia lawmaker insists she still backs Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Greene also praised Trump when he commuted George Santos’ 87-month prison sentence. She had previously publicly pleaded with the president to commute his sentence, arguing that his sentencing was an “abusive overreach by the judicial system.”

Following Trump’s announcement that he had pardoned Santos, Greene wrote on X, “THANK YOU President Trump for releasing George Santos!! He was unfairly treated and put in solitary confinement, which is torture!!”

One Republican strategist has suggested that Greene’s decision to speak out about issues like the Epstein files and healthcare affordability “can be attributed more to a woman scorned than the evolution of human goodness in Marjorie Taylor Greene”.