MTG’s Constituents Pick Sides in Her Break-Up With Trump

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents are taking her side in her split with President Donald Trump.

Voters in solidly red North Georgia tell Bloomberg they are grateful that MAGA hardliner Greene has called out the president—even if it has made her a pariah in the eyes of the White House.

Doug Bowling, the owner of a deli in downtown Rome, where Greene lives, told the site that Trump’s inability to bring down costs—a result partly stemming from his tariff crusade—is hurting his business.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the most vocal proponents of releasing the Epstein Files. BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“We’re making no money,” he told Bloomberg, adding that his labor costs are soaring and “will never come down.”

Greene, 51, has pushed her party to focus on the economy and make it work for everyday Americans, not just “crypto donors.” Her pleas come as Trump, 79, has torn down the East Wing of the White House to build a massive ballroom to host swanky dinners, even as the government remains shut down.

“I love her because she’s a voice for the people,” said Elizabeth Fielden, a Republican from tiny Ringgold, Georgia, in an interview with Bloomberg.

Greene has criticized her Senate colleagues for not using a “nuclear” method to end the shutdown and reopen the government.

Republican lawmakers and Trump have instead opted to play the blame game with Democrats while over a million federal workers go without pay, some resorting to gig jobs like Uber to cover their bills.

Greene has also broken with Trump on combating rising healthcare costs. Bowling said he hopes Congress listens to Greene and extends Affordable Care Act tax credits, as he is concerned about what will happen to his business if rates rise by 80 to 200 percent, as projected.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s deep-red district spans from the edge of the Atlanta suburbs to the state’s northwest corner—on the state lines of Alabama and Tennessee. Office of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Bloomberg reports that 74,000 people in Greene’s district receive tax credits to help lower their monthly premium payments. The Trump administration has modified the method for calculating tax credits, meaning enrollees will be required to contribute a larger percentage of their income towards a standard ACA plan in 2026.

Greene has said she is “absolutuely disgusted” with the planned price hike.

Dan Morgan, a Republican lawyer in Greene’s district, said, “She can admit when she’s wrong and she can change a position upon thought.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives President Donald Trump a kiss on the cheek in 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It was in March that Greene wore a red MAGA cap that read “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” to the president’s address to Congress.

A year prior, at former President Joe Biden’s final State of the Union address, she wore a signed “Make America Great Again” hat and political buttons. Biden laughed at her when he saw the extravagant get-up.

Now, Greene has gone rogue. “I’m carving my own lane,” she posted to X this month. “I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year.”

She continued, “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING.”

Greene’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Taking a hardline position against rising healthcare costs—and on declassifying the so-called Epstein Files—may not be popular at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but Bloomberg reports Greene’s growing independence from Trump is welcomed in Georgia.

Kasey Carpenter, a Republican state representative who lives in Greene’s district, noted that their shared constituents are feeling it in their pocketbooks.