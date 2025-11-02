Mike Johnson Scoffs At ‘Absurd’ MTG’s Latest GOP Callout

As the government shutdown continues to drag on, so does the beef between Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The House Speaker was once again forced to address the Georgia Republican’s scathing criticism of him over the shutdown in a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Shannon Bream.

Greene has repeatedly called out Johnson for allegedly failing to present her with any policy proposals to address Democrats’ demands to extend Obamacare subsidies expiring at the end of the year. The healthcare issue lies at the heart of the second-longest government shutdown in history, second only to the 35-day record set during the first Trump administration.

“Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene wrote in an X post.

“Apparently I have to go into a SCIF to find out the Republican healthcare plan!!!” she added, referring to a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or highly secure rooms used for sensitive discussions.

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders.



And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

Johnson scoffed at his Republican colleague on a Fox News Sunday interview.

“Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that. I mean, that’s absurd,” he said, arguing that he couldn’t discuss plans and strategies for healthcare reform on a conference call due to concerns about leaks.

“Literally, when I have a conference call with all my members, it’s tweeted out by journalists. They’re supposed to be private, but they’re not,” he said. “And so Marjorie knows that. She knows she can come into my office any day at any hour, and I’ll lay out everything for her.”

Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene have repeatedly clashed over the government shutdown. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Johnson insisted, without providing specifics, that lawmakers have been working “around the clock” to finalize a plan that would bring down healthcare premiums. He also cited a 58-page Republican healthcare plan published in 2019, when he was chairman of the Republican Study Committee, as proof that the party’s ideas “have been out there for a long time.”

Johnson and Greene have been at odds since the government came to a halt at the start of October.

The MAGA firebrand has torched the House Speaker multiple times over his handling of the shutdown, accusing her fellow Republicans of “sitting on the sidelines” in the middle of a “healthcare disaster.”