Trump’s ‘Irrefutable’ Thanksgiving Claim Hit With Brutal Fact Check

President Donald Trump boasted the price of a Thanksgiving dinner from Walmart had dropped under his administration—conveniently leaving out the catch behind the bargain meal.

Trump tried to ease the pain of his party’s election disasters by bragging on Truth Social Wednesday evening that Walmart’s cheaper Thanksgiving dinner is “irrefutable” evidence that Republicans are actually the party of “affordability.”

“Walmart just announced that Prices for a Thanksgiving Dinner is now down 25% since under Sleepy/Crooked Joe Biden, in 2024,” he wrote. “AFFORDABILITY is a Republican Stronghold. Hopefully, Republicans will use this irrefutable fact!”

Donald Trump's Truth Social post on Walmart's Thanksgiving bundle price leaves out the fact the 2025 package is smaller than the 2024 package. Donald Trump / Truth Social

When his post made its way to X via the official @RapidResponse47 account, readers quickly slapped on a Community Note adding the key additional context.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving 2025 bundle features 22 items while the chain store’s 2024 meal had 29. The entire 2025 cart comes out to $39.33, according to the Walmart website. In its announcement of the 2024 meal, Walmart says it would serve eight people for less than $7 per person, making it roughly $56.

Walmart did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for for comment.

The 2025 Walmart Thanksgiving bundle (left) vs. the 2024 bundle (right). Walmart

Despite getting hit with an embarrassing fact-check on Wednesday evening, Trump started Thursday by continuing to claim that Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal price was somehow a victory.

“2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart,” posted the president. “My cost are lower [sic] than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats [sic] ‘affordability’ issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!”

Despite Trump's professed strength on the economy, he is desperately trying to claim that Walmart slashing their Thanksgiving menu is a victory for himself. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans in Tuesday’s elections were hammered on affordability, particularly in New York City, where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani ran a campaign singularly focused on addressing the cost of living in the Big Apple.

The drubbing has some Republican pundits and politicians in hysterics, deciding on how to course correct so they don’t suffer such humiliating losses in the 2026 midterms. Some have begged Trump to address domestic economic issues like high grocery prices and steady inflation. Despite Trump’s false claims he “defeated” these economic issues, Americans strongly disapprove of his economy.

On Wednesday, Dr. Gina Loudon of MAGA network Real America’s Voice begged Trump to “come home,” asking him to stop focusing attention on global issues and start focusing on improving the lives of Americans.