MAGA Host Begs Trump to ‘Come Home’ After Election Wipe-Out

Dr. Gina Loudon of Real America’s Voice joined Republican calls for “daddy” Donald Trump to “come home” after the drubbing the GOP took in Tuesday night’s elections.

“He has spent a lot of time looking out at the world and trying to fix things. I think it is time to come home and to focus on our country—especially our economy,” said the 57-year-old former Wife Swap star on American Sunrise Wednesday morning.

Gina Loudon, a former Wife Swap star who lied about her PhD in her book, feared Republicans are due for another drubbing in 2026 if they don't focus on American issues. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Tuesday was a horrendous night for Republicans, as they were shellacked in high-profile races across the country.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Jack Ciattarelli and Winsome Earle-Sears suffered double-digit losses in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani defeated Trump-endorsed independent Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race, and California passed it’s redistricting effort, Prop 50, to combat gerrymandering efforts in Texas.

“People are feeling completely disabled economically,” continued Loudon, who claimed to have a PhD in psychology when she actually has a PhD in human and organization systems from an online school. ”And if we don’t come home and focus on our domestic issues, I’m afraid our midterms will look like this.”

Mikie Sherrill ran a staunchly anti-Trump campaign and won the New Jersey race for governor with 57 percent of the vote. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Loudon’s plea to the president echoes that of other Republicans in the wake of Tuesday’s result. Right-wing influencers Mike Cernovich and Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle both argued on X that Trump’s focus on the Middle East and Ukraine turned American voters off from the GOP.

“Trump spent all year on the Middle East, his big donors loved this, the voters did not,” wrote Cernovich.

“There’s still time for the Republicans to course correct for the 2026 midterms but they need to get focused now. The America First movement, when its policies are actually implemented, I think beats socialism head to head every time. But that’s the key: getting focused on actually implementing America First,” argued Boyle.

The great economy Trump promised is not felt by Americans, who overwhelmingly disapprove of his economy so far. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump, 79, has spent a significant portion of his second term thus far focused on issues abroad, such as the Israel/Hamas conflict, the Russia/Ukraine war, and six or seven other wars he claims to have ended. His administration has also given $40 billion to Venezuela, inadvertently tanking the American soybean economy along with his tariffs on China.

Furthermore, the economic prosperity Trump has continued to promise has yet to arrive. Inflation is around the same number as it was when he took office, grocery prices have only gone up, and unemployment rates are climbing. Trump is 19 points underwater in polls gauging Americans’ opinions on how he is handling the economy, which was formerly one area where he was way ahead of Democrats.

Despite Republican handwringing over the dramatic leftward shift seen in Tuesday’s election results, Trump and other government leaders are attempting to downplay the idea that the results are their fault or reflect poorly on the Trump administration in any way.

JD Vance actually agreed that the administration could stand to focus on domestic issues rather than foreign affairs ahead of 2026. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

Trump chalked up the losses to his name not being on the ballot and the government shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “I don’t think the loss last night was any reflection about Republicans at all.”

However, not all Republicans believe the Trump administration is free of blame after Tuesday’s election results. Vice President JD Vance, 41, admitted the government needed to return its attention to America, even as he downplayed the gravity of the election results.

“We need to focus on the home front,” wrote the vice president on X. “The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that’s the metric by which we’ll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.