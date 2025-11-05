Trump Refuses to Take One Iota of Blame For MAGA Shellacking

Donald Trump avoided taking any responsibility for Republican losses in several high-profile races Tuesday.

The president, writing on Truth Social, cited unnamed “pollsters” who apparently pointed to two reasons for GOP candidates coming out on the losing end in Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” Trump grumbled.

Earlier in the night, the contests for New York mayor, New Jersey governor, and Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general were all won by Democrats.

Zohran Mamdani, 34, was elected mayor of the country’s largest city, beating former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom Trump endorsed at the last minute. Cuomo, 67, had lost the June Democratic primary to Mamdani, but ran as an independent. Republican Curtis Sliwa, 71, received about 7 percent of the vote.