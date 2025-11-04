Trump Launches Election Day Attack on ‘Jew Hater’ Mamdani

Donald Trump has accused the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor of being a “Jew hater” and said any Jewish person who votes for him is “stupid.”

The president wrote the post on Truth Social as millions of New Yorkers were heading to the polls on Election Day.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!” Trump claimed.

It came after he made a last-ditch effort to tip the scales in New York away from the frontrunner by endorsing former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent after losing the primary.

Trump has a long history of weighing in on who he believes Jewish people should vote for and attacking them for not aligning with him.