Trump Melts Down Over Series of Disastrous Poll Numbers

Donald Trump is throwing a fit as a series of polls spell trouble for him and the GOP.

The president, who likes to tell people he has the “best numbers,” appeared to acknowledge that recent polls have told a different story in a fuming Truth Social post he fired off Monday afternoon.

“So many Fake Polls are being shown by the Radical Left Media, all slanted heavily toward Democrats and Far Left Wingers,” Trump, 79, wrote.

The president may have been rattled by Sunday’s CNN/SSRS survey, which recorded his highest-ever disapproval rating. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

But he wasted no time returning to his usual number-bragging.

“In the Fair Polls, and even the Reasonable Polls, I have the Best Numbers I have ever had and, why shouldn’t I?” he asked, before rattling off a string of supposed accomplishments. “I ended eight Wars, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, kept Prices, Inflation, and Taxes down, and am setting standards for Right Track / Wrong Track for a future U.S.A.”

In a strangely ruminative turn, the elderly president then declared, “Fake News will never change, they are evil and corrupt but, as I look around my beautiful surroundings, I say to myself, ‘Oh, look, I’m sitting in the Oval Office!’”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump’s post comes just hours before Americans cast their ballots in a number of critical contests across the country, which are largely polling in Democrats’ favor.

The president may have also been rattled by Sunday’s CNN/SSRS survey, which recorded his highest-ever disapproval rating.

The survey of 1,245 U.S. adults found that 63 percent were unhappy with Trump’s performance as president. Trump’s approval rating stood at 37 percent, the worst of his second term.

The CNN poll follows a YouGov/Economist survey from last week that found 57 percent disapproving of Trump’s job performance as president, compared to just 39 percent who approved.

And while he may claim to have created the “Greatest Economy in the History of our Country,” Americans disagree.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents in the CNN poll said the U.S. economy is in poor shape, with 61 percent believing Trump’s policies have made economic conditions in the country worse.

The YouGov/Economist poll found Trump recording negative net approval for his handling of the jobs and economy (-22 percentage points) and inflation/prices (-32).

Despite Trump’s denials, inflation has risen and the job market has faltered in his second term.

A recent poll found Democrats leading Republicans for control of Congress by 8 points—50 percent to 42 percent—with a year to go before the 2026 midterms. Getty Images

Republicans more broadly are facing headwinds in the polls as the government shutdown continues.

An NBC News survey conducted in late October found that 52 percent of Americans blame Trump and/or congressional Republicans for the shutdown, compared to 42 percent who blame congressional Democrats.

The same survey found Democrats leading Republicans for control of Congress by 8 points—50 percent to 42 percent—with a year to go before the 2026 midterms.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is heavily favored to win Tuesday’s election.

In Virginia, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger has consistently led Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in the polls.

In the New Jersey governor’s race, Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill remains the favorite, even as the race has tightened.

On the West Coast, California voters are expected to approve a ballot measure paving the way for new congressional maps that could give Democrats five additional House seats, offsetting Texas and other red states’ own gerrymandering.