MAGA Blame Game Erupts After Republicans Suffer Nationwide Losses

President Donald Trump’s base is at each other’s throats after the GOP suffered crushing defeats in contests across the country on Tuesday.

In the wake of the GOP’s beatings in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and New York City, MAGA has descended into a blame fest, arguing over whether Republicans had failed to mobilize enough voters or if internal fighting and other strategic missteps were to blame.

Some even faulted Trump, accusing him of prioritizing foreign affairs over problems at home.

“Trump spent all year on the Middle East, his big donors loved this, the voters did not. Virginia is going to be under a Democrat super majority now,” right-wing personality Mike Cernovich wrote on X Tuesday evening, before attacking Fox News host Mark Levin. “Keep listening to Mark Levin, Mr President, and you’ll be back to impeachment trials in 2026.”

Meanwhile, MAGA pundit Jack Posobiec said the GOP had failed to get out the vote while bogged down by internal feuds amid a string of texting scandals.

“Thank goodness so many conservative pundits spent the last few weeks focused on e-drama and cancelation efforts instead of working to Get Out The Vote. That was very helpful to the movement!” Posobiec wrote in a sarcastic post on X, which MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson quickly reposted.

In a similarly scornful post, Sean Davis, CEO of the right-wing magazine The Federalist, wrote, “Congrats to everyone who spent the last month crying about podcast hosts and group chats.”

“Trump whisperer” Laura Loomer, an Islamophobic conspiracy theorist, raged on X Tuesday evening.

“Why did the GOP run 2 Never Trumpers for Governor in New Jersey and Virginia? Why did the GOP refuse to speak the truth about Islam when multiple Islamo-commies are on the ballot?” Loomer fumed. “How come we haven’t seen any real efforts to secure our elections?”

GOP candidates Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey and Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia, who have been Trump-skeptical in the past, fully embraced the president during their campaigns.

Others read Tuesday’s results as evidence that Republicans are doomed without Trump in the race.

The MAGA X account End Wokeness, which some link to Posobiec, reposted an X post the account had penned in April that had declared, “The harsh reality is that without Trump on the ballot, the GOP is toast. Our coalition doesn’t show up to vote.”

“This was vindicated by tonight’s results,” End Wokeness quipped.

Predictably, Trump himself was eager to echo that narrative, posting on Truth Social, "'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters."

In his election post-mortem, Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said, “We got our a--es handed to us.” He argued that the party’s takeaway should be to prioritize “affordability” over “identity politics.”

Michael Boyle, the Washington Bureau Chief for Breitbart News Network, implored Republicans to get focused on “actually implementing America First.”

Meanwhile, MAGA figure Eyal Yakoby lashed out at right-wing influencer and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens, who posted Tuesday that she would refuse to vote until she learned “the truth” about “who killed Charlie [Kirk].”

“Everyone will act shocked that Democrats swept tonight. We’ve been warning for months that people like Candace Owens are cancerous to the conservative movement,” Yakoby wrote. “Today she literally told voters to stay home. Maybe now people will finally call her out.”