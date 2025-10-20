Politics

Leaked Texts Reveal Trump Nominee Bragged About ‘Nazi Streak’

SCANDAL

Trump’s pick for Special Counsel said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell.”

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Paul ingrassia
U.S. Department of Homeland Security

A leaked group chat between Republicans has revealed shockingly racist and hateful messages from Donald Trump’s already-embattled nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel.

Paul Ingrassia, 30, sent messages that included racial slurs, an admission that he has a “Nazi streak,” and a claim that Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell,” Politico reported on Monday.

Ingrassia, who has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled Thursday, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second scandal Ingrassia has found himself at the center of in recent weeks. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Trump-appointed official was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year that has since been withdrawn.

This is a developing story.

Laura Esposito

Laura Esposito

Breaking News Reporter

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now