Leaked Texts Reveal Trump Nominee Bragged About ‘Nazi Streak’

A leaked group chat between Republicans has revealed shockingly racist and hateful messages from Donald Trump’s already-embattled nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel.

Paul Ingrassia, 30, sent messages that included racial slurs, an admission that he has a “Nazi streak,” and a claim that Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell,” Politico reported on Monday.

Ingrassia, who has a Senate confirmation hearing scheduled Thursday, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second scandal Ingrassia has found himself at the center of in recent weeks. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Trump-appointed official was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year that has since been withdrawn.