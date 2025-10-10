Donald Trump’s embattled nominee to head the Office of Special Counsel is reportedly the talk of the Department of Homeland Security over a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year.

The incident in question occurred in late July when Paul Ingrassia–who is currently the White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security–and others in his department went to check in at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, Politico reported Thursday.

When a lower-ranking female colleague found out she didn’t have a room, Ingrassia, 30, said she would stay with him, five administration officials with knowledge of the event told the outlet. Three of those officials stated that the woman discovered Ingrassia had canceled her room reservation so that they would be in the same room. Ingrassia’s lawyer denies this.

According to the report, the woman initially objected but soon agreed to avoid making a scene. She and Ingrassia slept in separate beds. The two had been friends before their July hotel stay.

Afterward, the woman filed a complaint with human resources, three officials said. Days later, it was retracted due to the potential for retaliation. Five officials claimed she said Ingrassia’s behavior was negatively affecting her job performance.

Ingrassia’s lawyer issued a statement to Politico denying claims that his client harassed her.

“Mr. Ingrassia has never harassed any coworkers — female or otherwise, sexually or otherwise — in connection with any employment,” Edward Paltzik said, adding that “no party engaged in inappropriate behavior” during the Orlando trip.

According to Politico, the “fallout from the incident has been the talk of the upper echelons of DHS ever since.”

The woman also denied making a human resources complaint, telling Politico that she “never felt uncomfortable” around Ingrassio.

“A colleague misjudged the situation and made claims of alleged harassment that are not true,” added the woman, whose identity Politico chose not to reveal. “There was no wrongdoing.”

An unidentified female colleague of the woman initially filed an HR complaint, according to Politico.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the publication: “Career human resources personnel thoroughly looked into every allegation and concern and found no wrongdoing.”

Ingrassia’s lawyer added that there is no active investigation.

When the incident was being looked into by Sergio Gor, the presidential personnel director, Ingrassia’s access to DHS headquarters was revoked, as was his federal employee badge. That occurred from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Neither did the Department of Homeland Security.

Ingrassia’s nomination to lead the Special Counsel’s Office, which investigates allegations of retaliations against whistleblowers and other banned conduct by federal employees, has been rocky, in part due to his far-right political views.

Trump has reposted Ingrassia's writing—some of it incorrect—dozens of times. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

For instance, Ingrassia supported secession if Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election failed, CNN reported. Ingrassia also argued for Trump to declare martial law to remain in office, according to the outlet.

In addition to falsely claiming in 2024 that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was ineligible for the office, Ingrassia attended a rally for white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes that same year, according to CNN. Ingrassia also claimed Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel in 2023 was a “psyop,” per CNN.