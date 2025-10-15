JD Vance Hits Out at ‘Pearl Clutching‘ Over Racist GOP Group Chat

Vice President JD Vance downplayed the severity of racist texts leaked from a Young Republican group chat, deflecting and attempting to draw attention to a Democrat texting scandal instead.

“This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat,” Vance wrote in a social media post made to X on Tuesday night, attaching a screenshot of messages sent by the Democratic candidate for Virginia attorney general, Jay Jones, in which he discusses wishing death on then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert‘s children. Jones has accepted responsibility for the texts and labeled it a “grave mistake” to The New York Times.

“And the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia,” Vance added. “I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”

This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025

Vance’s “group chat” comments appeared to be referring to the leaked Telegram chat between Young Republicans, in which they use racist slurs and make light of the Holocaust with casual references to “going to the gas chamber.” One Republican also joked about loving Hitler.

Vance’s post, which downplays the serious nature of the leaked messages, is at odds with the Trump administration’s stated stance against antisemitism, as outlined in an executive order signed by the president shortly after taking office in January.

Other users were quick to criticize Vance’s post, with several referencing the fact that Vance once described Trump as “America’s Hitler,” writing in 2016 that he goes “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a–hole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler.”

Liberal commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote, “Vance has gone from calling Trump ‘Hitler’ to defending people who say they ‘love Hitler’. Shameful stuff - and so dangerous to those of us who aren’t white, including his own kids.” Vance’s wife Usha is of Indian descent, and their children are Indian-American.

Vance has gone from calling Trump “Hitler” to defending people who say they “love Hitler”.



Shameful stuff - and so dangerous to those of us who aren’t white, including his own kids. https://t.co/Uk7psuxlmD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 15, 2025

While Vance declined to condemn the content of the messages, other Republicans were quick to, with the board of directors of the National Young Republicans releasing a statement condemning the chat participants.

“We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents,” the statement reads.

“Those involved must immediately resign from all positions within their state and local Young Republican organizations. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity, respect, and professionalism.”

We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents. Those involved must immediately resign from… pic.twitter.com/SM12D8kMXb — Young Republicans (@yrnational) October 14, 2025

Several people identified in Politico’s reporting have apologized for the language used in the chat; Peter Giunta, the former chair of the New York State Young Republicans who was one of the most active participants, apologized while also expressing concern that some of the messages may have been “deceptively doctored.”