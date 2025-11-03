Trump, 79, Now Has Printed Out Tweet Listing Wars He Says He’s ‘Solved’ but Can’t Remember

Donald Trump interrupted his own tangent-addled interview on CBS by producing a printed list from his pocket of all the conflicts he says he’s solved since taking the White House in January.

“But I brought… just a little list, of… look at this… WARS!” the president told 60 Minutes in a sit-down aired Sunday.

The list is a much-needed boost for the 79-year-old president, who keeps forgetting or botching the names of countries to which he has supposedly brought peace.

Featured on the roster, itself a printout from a Department of State tweet last month, are conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

The president remains on the offensive about his peacemaking credentials amid his bitter disappointment over his Nobel Peace Prize snub last month. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“I think I did pretty good,” Trump insisted, adding the list only comprises “eight of the nine wars” he claims to have ended, without clarifying which exactly the ninth would be.

Trump remains firmly on the offensive about his credentials as a self-styled “peacemaker-in-chief” following his snub by the Nobel Committee last month as a prospective recipient of the organization’s coveted Peace Prize.

His administration had otherwise embarked on a concerted public and private lobbying campaign to see the MAGA leader granted what represents one of the most prestigious awards on the planet.

Trump has since made out that the actual winner, Maria Corina Machado, would have given him the award instead, if only he'd asked. Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

The prize eventually went to Venezuela’s exiled opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado. The Nobel Committee’s official release, praising Machado for keeping “the flame of democracy burning amidst a growing darkness,” was taken by many as a subtle jab against Trump’s newfound authoritarianism in office.

Machado chose to honor Trump in her acceptance speech, which the U.S. president has since claimed means she would be willing to give her award to him.

Trump’s claims of being a pacifying influence in the world during his chat with CBS were somewhat undercut by him threatening to go to war with Nigeria, otherwise a key strategic ally of the U.S., only the day before, along with his prior threats of annexing Canada, Panama and Greenland.

The MAGA leader's claims of being a pacifying influence are somewhat undercut by his threats of invading U.S. allies and ongoing military operations in the Caribbean Sea. @realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

They also come against a wider backdrop of his administration’s ongoing military campaign against alleged narcotrafficking operations in the Caribbean Sea. Legal experts warn those strikes very likely represent violations of both domestic and international law.

More broadly, critics have seriously questioned Trump’s claims to have resolved each of the eight conflicts on his list. Analysis of the ninth is in turn complicated by a lack of clarity as to what exactly it’s supposed to be.

Regarding the conflict between Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan, much of the groundwork for the August 2025 ceasefire had in fact been carried out by the Joe Biden administration over the previous two years. The current framework is also limited in scope, with a lack of agreement over core issues like security guarantees and the return of displaced people rendering its durability uncertain.

Trump, 79, has also on several occasions erroneously referred to Armenia as Albania, a country more than a thousand miles from, and which has never been at war with, Azerbaijan.

The U.S.-hosted June 2025 agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda has been signalled as an important diplomatic step, but armed clashes between rebel groups have continued in eastern DRC, so the conflict technically remains ongoing.

A former real estate mogul, the aging president has been heard referring to DRC as the “Republic of the Condo,” as well as confusing it with the Republic of the Congo, otherwise known as Congo-Brazzaville, which is in fact one of DRC’s neighbors.

Serbia and Kosovo have not been engaged in active hostilities since 1999, while critics say that framing a resolution to the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia as “ending a war” fundamentally misrepresents the actual nature of the dispute, which is largely diplomatic.

U.S. intervention certainly helped calm immediate tensions between India and Pakistan following an escalation in May over the contested Kashmir region, but it remains even now one of the world’s most enduring territorial disputes, with potential for future flare-ups.

Trump’s strikes against nuclear facilities in Iran also served to calm an exchange of fire between Iran and Israel earlier this summer. Those countries nevertheless remain mortal enemies, with no formal settlement in place.