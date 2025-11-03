Trump Loses His Cool While Waiting for CBS Interview to Air

Donald Trump has continued to slam the NFL’s kickoff changes while impatiently waiting to watch himself on 60 Minutes.

Trump has been interviewed by 60 Minutes for the first time in five years after successfully suing the program for $16 million over an interview with Kamala Harris he felt was badly edited.

The president spoke to 60 Minutes reporter Norah O’Donnell on Friday for an exclusive interview that aired on Sunday just after 7:30 p.m. ET.

However a grumpy Trump let loose on Truth Social in the countdown to the interview.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press aboard Air Force One as he heads to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after departing West Palm Beach, Florida on November 2, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

He first posted “I will be interviewed on 60 Minutes right after the Kansas City / Buffalo NFL Football Game. Hopefully they will treat me as well as they did Kamala. Enjoy!”

Then while watching the game, the 79-year-old reverted to his beloved all caps rage mode.

“I HATE WATCHING THE NFL’S NEW KICK OFF RULE. IT’S RIDICULOUS — TAKES THE PAGEANTRY AND GLAMOUR AWAY FROM THE GAME, AND DOES NOTHING FOR SAFETY," he ranted.

Trump said the NFL should change the back to “what it used to be.”

“HOPEFULLY COLLEGE FOOTBALL WILL NEVER MAKE THIS RIDICULOUS CHANGE! IN THE MEANTIME, I’M GETTING READY TO WATCH PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP (ME!) ON 60 MINUTES.”

Trump has previously slammed the NFL’s kick off changes, which were instated last year and tweaked before the current season.

After calling the NFL’s choice of Super Bowl performer Bad Bunny as “absolutely ridiculous”, he also took a shot at the kickoff rules, which he also labelled “ridiculous.”

“Where the ball is kicked and the ball is floating in the air and everyone’s standing there watching it. It’s ridiculous,” he continued. “It’s not any safer than the regular kickoff. I think it, it looks, it just looks terrible. I think it really demeans football, to be honest with you. It’s a great game, but it demeans football.”