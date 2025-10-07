Donald Trump has weighed in on the announcement that Latino superstar Bad Bunny will be the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer, labeling the move “absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump, 79, was speaking on NewsMax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Monday night when the conservative TV host asked him about the Puerto Rican rapper.

Bad Bunny, 31, is one of the most successful musical artists on the planet. He has accumulated over 107 billion streams on Spotify and has 49.5 million followers on Instagram, which is over 10 million more than President Trump. Despite his success, MAGA was furious at the Super Bowl announcement, suggesting Christian rock band Creed instead.

President Donald Trump is not aware of Bad Bunny. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is,” host Greg Kelly said to Trump Monday night. “This guy, who hates ICE, he doesn’t like you, he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

Kelly then suggested to the president, “Do you think maybe we should entertain an NFL boycott or something along those lines? This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

The president then admitted he was in that camp.

“I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy,” Trump said. “Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Bad Bunny’s reps for comment.

Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gladys Vega/Getty Images

MAGA has been in meltdown in the two weeks since Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime entertainer for next year’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.

Kelly has previously called for an NFL boycott over Bad Bunny, claiming he “hates President Trump, hates ICE, hates the English language. He’s just a terrible person.”

The triple Grammy winner told i-D magazine last month he did not include the U.S. on his world tour as he feared ICE agents could hold raids outside venues he was performing at.

“Like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Bad Bunny hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live last weekend, and addressed being selected to perform at the Super Bowl.

“All Latinos and Latinas all over the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone,” he said in his native Spanish, adding in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Musical guest Doja Cat, host Bad Bunny, and special guest Jon Hamm on SNL Saturday, October 4, 2025 NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene was not happy. “Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime‚” the Georgia representative posted on Monday. “It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America.”

The rapper addressed the backlash on SNL, stating “Anyways, you might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has warned that ICE agents would be sent “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl. “You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen,” Noem said.