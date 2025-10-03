MAGA Proposes Shock Super Bowl Replacement for Bad Bunny

Conservatives who are very mad that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was chosen to play the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show have proposed a bizarre alternative: Christian rock band Creed.

MAGA influencer and Creed fanboy Jack Posobiec, 40, has been leading a semi-ironic online push to have the “Higher” band put on a “counter” halftime performance hosted by the late Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA.

Bad Bunny performs in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September. Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Since Sunday, Posobiec has tweeted, “Sure would be a shame if @TPUSA hosted a counter-Superbowl halftime show with Creed.”

“By every measure Creed has earned the Superbowl halftime gig. It is time for them to take us Higher. To a place with golden streets,” he said.

On Wednesday, he appeared on The Charlie Kirk Show, where conservative podcaster Tim Pool was bemoaning Bad Bunny’s selection. Posobiec declared, “We need Creed. We need [Creed frontman] Scott Stapp flying down from the rafters.”

Posobiec was referring to Creed’s famous and much-memed 2001 halftime performance at Thanksgiving in Dallas, Texas, which notably featured aerialists flying around the stadium while Creed performed their hit song “Higher.”

Posobiec’s pitch has garnered some support online, but some of his fans have suggested that more current acts could be a bigger draw.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Creed for comment.

Creed has not had a hit song since 2002, when “One Last Breath” saw mild chart success, and have not released an album since 2009. The NFL has selected legacy acts to perform the Halftime Show before, though The Who’s 2010 performance was the last time the NFL chose an act that was not actively making new music.

Since the NFL announced Bad Bunny would perform at the Halftime Show, conservatives have been engaging in their annual meltdown over the selection.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater,” an “Anti-ICE activist,” and bemoaned that he has “no songs in English.” Megyn Kelly called the selection a “middle finger to MAGA.”

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, endorsed Kamala Harris and raps primarily in Spanish. Earlier this year, he made headlines for refusing to tour in the continental United States, fearing that ICE could appear at his concert and endanger some of his fans.

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski threatened an ICE raid at the Super Bowl on Wednesday morning in conversation with Johnson.