Trump Goon Threatens ICE Activity at Bad Bunny Halftime Show

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski has threatened that ICE agents could potentially deport attendees at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson, 38, asked Lewandowski on The Benny Show on Wednesday morning if ICE would be present at the Super Bowl.

Lewandowski, 52, responded: “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you. Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

Bad Bunny previously said he would not tour in the U.S. because ICE could raid his concerts. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lewandowski added, “It’s so shameful [the NFL has] decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show.”

Bad Bunny, 31, is Puerto Rican and a U.S. citizen. He pointedly said in an interview with i-D he would not tour the United States out of concerns for his Latino fans.

“F***ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Lewandowski worked as Trump’s campaign manager in the 2016 election and also worked on the 2024 Trump campaign. Since Trump’s election, Lewandoski has worked as an adviser to the Department of Homeland Security.

Conservative influencers have been decrying the NFL's choice of Bad Bunny as an insult since the NFL made the announcement on Sunday. Telemundo/John Parra/Telemundo via Getty I

Conservatives have expressed outrage at the selection of Bad Bunny as the 2026 Halftime Show performer since the NFL made the announcement on Sunday.

Megyn Kelly called the choice a “middle finger to MAGA” and said the NFL may as well book disgraced rapper P. Diddy if they’re going to book Bad Bunny.

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly called the musician a “terrible person" who “hates English.” (Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, raps primarily in Spanish.) Some online critics have called for “deporting” Bad Bunny, which is impossible, as he is a U.S. citizen.

Johnson himself joined the MAGA chorus after the announcement, tweeting “Massive Trump hater. Anti-ICE activist. No songs in English” on X Sunday night.