MAGA Host Loses It Over Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Show

Rapper Bad Bunny will be playing the Super Bowl next February and uber-MAGA NewsMax host Greg Kelly is absolutely fuming.

“So you heard about this guy, da bunny? Is that his name? Bad Bunny? Bad, Bad Bunny!” the network mainstay raged Monday. “Now we have da bunny, who hates America, hates President Trump, hates ICE, hates the English language! He’s just a terrible person.”

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, performs primarily in Spanish, which is his first language as a native of Puerto Rico. The rapper explained earlier this month he has broadly stopped touring in the mainland United States out of fear that immigration agents may look to target his concerts as an opportunity to detain undocumented migrants among his large Latino following. Puerto Ricans are, of course, full U.S. citizens.

Bad Bunny has said he's avoided doing tours in the US because he's worried about ICE targeting undocumented migrants in his crowds. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” he told i-D in a recent interview. “F–--ing ICE could be outside [any of the venues], and it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

It was those comments that appeared to have riled Kelly the most, with the host calling Bad Bunny’s booking as half-time entertainment for the NFL’s February Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, “yet another reason to not watch football.”

Kelly's hardly the first MAGA diehard to rail against the NFL, with Trump calling players who kneel during the national anthem "sons of b--ches." Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“Boycott it, read a book, go to church,” he raged, apparently so incensed that he subsequently suffered a total loss of creative linguistic inspiration.

“I’m serious. NFL… No Freaking… Life… no, I’ll get back to you on the ‘L’, I’ll be right back…” he said, later returning from the break with a hard-won alternative: “NO FUTURE LOSER.”

MAGA has become increasingly furious over the past few years at the notion of the National Football League having gone “woke,” decrying a number of incidents and developments within the organization as evidence of it having a liberal bias or overweening tendency toward political correctness.

Many conservative voices have taken issue with NFL campaigns promoting social justice messages and diversity initiatives, or its acknowledgement of the Black Lives Matter movement, while others balked at NFL COVID-19 protocols as excessive and part of a “liberal agenda.”