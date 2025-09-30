Megyn Kelly Loses It Over Bad Bunny Playing Super Bowl: ‘Who’s Next, Diddy?!’

Megyn Kelly is beside herself over the selection of Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“It’s a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country,” Kelly complained Tuesday. “He hates the United States so much he won’t come here, because he’s worried about ICE raiding his concert” she opined, implying the singer is an immigrant even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. “I mean, who are we going to have next year? P. Diddy? I look forward to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his comeback tour,” she said.

Bad Bunny performs onstage July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl’s halftime show act on Sunday, just weeks after the music star explained in an interview with i-D that he stopped touring in the United States over concerns about the country’s mass deportations. “There was the issue of, like, f---ing ICE could be outside” his concerts, he said, “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” for his Hispanic fans. The Puerto Rican singer has been vocal about supporting his community during Trump’s crackdown.

Bad Bunny waves a Puerto Rican flag as he takes part of a demonstration demanding Governor Ricardo Rossello's resignation in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 17, 2019. ERIC ROJAS/AFP via Getty Images

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement when he was announced to headline the show. “This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

But his concern for the chaotic removal of America’s immigrants amounts to “hate” as far as Kelly was concerned Tuesday, and she used his self-declared “gender-fluid” identity as more fodder for her web show rant.

She agreed with one panelist who said, “They’re just trying to shove woke ideology down America’s throat in the platform of the Super Bowl,” before harping on the singer’s having performed in drag. “I wonder whether this is what we’re going to get subjected to,” she said, showing a clip of Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola” music video, where he wears several drag ensembles. “This is him, by the way,” she said as the clip rolled, “This very unattractive female looking thing.”

“If that shows up at the Super Bowl, literally, the fans are going to get up and walk out,” she insisted. “I would take Roseanne singing the national anthem again over this guy.”

The “woke puke” Kelly and her panelists labeled the singer’s upcoming halftime performance, is all Barack Obama’s fault, they declared, as Kelly tried to piece the argument together and connect it to Diddy.