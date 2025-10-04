Noem Gloats She’ll Unleash ICE at Super Bowl in MAGA Troll

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boasted that ICE will be “all over” Super Bowl 2026, just days after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was announced as the official Halftime Show performer.

“We’ll be all over that place,” Noem told conservative commentator Benny Johnson on Friday. “We are going to enforce the law. You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boasted that ICE will be "all over" Super Bowl 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Johnson, 38, went on to suggest to Noem that the NFL’s decision to tap Bad Bunny, 31, for the halftime performance was a jab at the Trump administration.

“[The NFL] suck[s] and we’ll win and God will bless us and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day and they won’t be able to sleep at night,” Noem said in a rambling response.

Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski first previewed that ICE agents would be at the Super Bowl in a Wednesday interview with Johnson after the MAGA influencer asked him about the rumor.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski said.

The Puerto Rican musician, who’s also a U.S. citizen, had previously said he wouldn’t tour the U.S. out of fears for his Latino fans.

“F---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said in a Sept. 10 interview with i-D. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Megyn Kelly complained that the NFL’s decision was “a middle finger to MAGA” on Tuesday.

“It’s a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives in this country,” she said. “He hates the United States so much he won’t come here, because he’s worried about ICE raiding his concert.”

But one MAGA influencer, Jack Posobiec, 40, semi-ironically suggested a rival show as a protest to the Caribbean star.

“We need Creed. We need [Creed frontman] Scott Stapp flying down from the rafters,” he declared on Wednesday on The Charlie Kirk Show.

The NFL announced the Puerto Rican musician’s performance at the Feb. 8 game during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game on Sept. 28.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said Bad Bunny, 31, in a press release. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown.”

“This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in Spanish, translated as “Go and tell your grandmother that we will be the Super Bowl halftime show.”