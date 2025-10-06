MTG Still Can’t Stomach Bad Bunny’s ‘Demonic’ Super Bowl Nod

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined MAGA rage over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and lashed out at the Puerto Rican singer after he jokingly ordered Americans to learn Spanish for the show.

“Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime‚” the Georgia representative posted on Monday. “It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America,” she added.

The post comes after 31-year-old singer Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, hosted the season premiere of Saturday Night Live and addressed his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“You might not know this, but I‘m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy,” he said, before sarcastically adding, “I think everyone is very happy about it—even Fox News.”

After the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced that the three-time Grammy winner would perform at the February 8, 2026, Halftime Show, many in the MAGA-verse expressed outrage.

Bad Bunny, who was born in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and thus automatically receives U.S. citizenship, did not include the U.S. on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour, telling i-D that he was concerned “F---ing ICE could be outside” his concert.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be sent “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl. “You shouldn’t be coming to the Super Bowl unless you are a law-abiding American citizen,” Noem said.

“All Latinos and Latinas all over the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone,” Bad Bunny told the SNL crowd in his native Spanish on Saturday, adding in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Greene’s post on X is not the first time the Georgia congresswoman has called to make English the official language of the United States. In March, Greene introduced the English Language Unity Act of 2025 to Congress. That same month, President Trump issued an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States.

As of October, Greene’s bill remains in the first stage of the legislative process and is still a proposed measure, not a law, while legal experts say Trump’s executive order may have a limited impact.

Bad Bunny has described his new album as his “most Puerto Rican album” yet. When asked by The New York Times whether listeners might miss something from his lyrics, considering that the album contains no songs solely in English, he replied: “Definitely. People miss a lot. Actually, even many Latinos who speak Spanish miss a lot because I’m singing in Puerto Rican slang.” When pressed on how this made him feel, he simply sang, “I doooooon’ttttt caaaaaaaare.”

Greene also appeared dissatisfied with other halftime shows. “And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows,” she concluded in Monday’s post.