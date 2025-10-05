Bad Bunny Trolls His MAGA Super Bowl Haters on ‘SNL’

Bad Bunny ended his Saturday Night Live monologue by addressing the MAGA backlash to his upcoming performance at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026. After his gig was announced Sunday, right-wing pundits like Megyn Kelly decried the choice as a “middle finger to America.”

“Anyways, you might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Bad Bunny said. “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

The rapper showed a montage of Fox News pundits speaking, except each clip was deceptively edited down and clipped together to make the sentence, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

The Puerto Rican rapper sarcastically responded to Fox News, “Thank you.”

The musician’s monologue comes after a week of anger in the MAGA world over his hosting gig. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded to the news by boasting that ICE will be “all over” the event.

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson declared Bad Bunny a “massive Trump hater” and “anti-ICE activist,” then complained about his songs being in Spanish.

Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of ICE, speaking in a September interview about avoiding the contiguous United States during his recent concert tour due to fears of ICE interference.

ERIC ROJAS/AFP via Getty Images

In his SNL monologue Bad Bunny continued, “But really, I’m very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”

In his native Spanish, the rapper added, “Especially all Latinos.”

He drew massive cheers as he continued in Spanish, “All Latinos and Latinas all over the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors.”

“More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone, showing that our footprint and contribution to this country, no one will ever be able to take it away or erase it,” he said of his Super Bowl gig.