CNN Data Guru Hammers Trump With Brutal Polls

President Donald Trump has never been more unpopular than he is right now, according to CNN’s data guru.

Harry Enten, the network’s chief data analyst, delivered a bleak assessment Thursday of Trump’s sinking approval rating on the economy.

“Donald Trump is doing absolutely awful in the minds of the American people,” said Enten, 37. “We’re talking about new lows. He’s set new lows for himself.”

Despite Trump's repeated boasts about the economy, his handling of the economy is polling at all-time low numbers. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Enten pointed out that Trump scored his worst numbers yet with pollsters CNBC and Quinnipiac on the topic of the economy, as the president scored -13 and -19, respectively.

“Trump is at his lowest point ever in either of his terms,” he said.

Zooming out to see how Trump stacked up against other presidents, Enten’s prognosis was even worse.

“[Trump’s] not just beating himself with record lows,” he said. “This is the lowest for any president ever at this point in either a presidency or for a second term.” (Of note, the stat has only been tracked since 1977).

Americans have been down on Trump's economy for months. Fox News

The polls indicate that Americans disagree with Trump’s repeated boasts of a thriving economy. They also suggest that Americans are feeling the economic squeeze that statistics show—and Trump’s own economic advisers acknowledge.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that his administration has “defeated inflation” when inflation is at the nearly the exact same number as when he took office. He has claimed grocery prices are dropping when they have only gone up during his administration, thanks in large part to his tariff policy.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump and falling red arrow approval ratings. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In fact, many issues with the American economy are connected to Trump’s tariffs. For example, the tariffs brutalized America’s soybean farmers, as China, the previous biggest importer of American soybeans, took their business to Argentina after Trump hit China with absurd tariff rates. China chose Argentina because after the United States bailed out the South American nation with $20 billion dollars, they were able to lower their soybean prices.

Chaos caused by Trump’s tariffs also stunted American job growth. Last week, Trump’s hand-picked Fed board member Stephen Miran admitted that the “uncertainty over policy” led companies to hold off on making investments into new hires.

“While those deals were being negotiated and while people were waiting to see where tariff rates would shake out, it wouldn’t surprise me if people held off on making some decisions,” he said at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum.