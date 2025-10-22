Scathing Poll Sends Trump a Major Warning
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the country is on the wrong track under President Donald Trump, according to a new poll, with independents driving the slide. In the 16th annual American Values Survey by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, 62 percent say the U.S. is headed the wrong way, including 71 percent of independents and 92 percent of Democrats, while 24 percent of Republicans now agree. The poll, conducted by Ipsos, found majorities say the economy (65 percent), the federal government’s functioning (65 percent), foreign affairs (60 percent), and immigration policy (57 percent) are going in the wrong direction. On policy specifics, majorities say the administration has gone too far with cuts to Medicaid, Medicare, and Obamacare (60 percent), cuts to universities and research (55 percent), new tariffs (54 percent), and boosting ICE funding to accelerate arrests and deportations (52 percent). Nearly six in 10 oppose ICE officers concealing their identities or using unmarked vehicles during arrests (58 percent). PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman said independents “are very unhappy with Trump’s actions.”