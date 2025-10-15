Fox Reporter Sounds Alarm That Trump’s Polling Is Tanking

A senior correspondent at Fox Business is among the conservatives sounding the alarm that President Donald Trump’s polling has taken a turn for the worse.

Charles Gasparino, who is also a columnist for the right-wing New York Post, said a survey from this week that showed Trump as having a negative approval rating in all 2024 swing states “has got to be scary for the White House.”

Gasparino, 62, said the figures are especially concerning for the president given that, in his opinion, Trump has recently enjoyed “foreign policy success, successes to end wokeness, and change the country in a better direction.”

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is at 45 percent—down five percentage points from December, when it was at 50, according to polling from Morning Consult. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Despite these perceived wins, Trump’s net approval is now negative in each 2024 battleground state: Georgia (-1), Pennsylvania (-2), Arizona (-2), Nevada (-3), North Carolina (-3), Michigan (-5), and Wisconsin (-8).

That is according to polling by Morning Consult, which determined that Trump’s nationwide approval rating is now 45 percent—down five points from December, when it completed a nationwide survey and found half of the U.S. viewed Trump favorably.

Trump’s declining popularity, especially his steep dips in two of the so-called “Blue Wall” states, does not bode well for Republicans in 2026 or 2028. Gasparino said he believes that Trump’s inability to lower costs at the grocery store and gas pump is to blame.

“I suspect the reason for his low approvals is the economy,” he said. “It doesn’t suck, but it’s still not good enough to make up for the lack of purchasing power lost during the Biden years.”

The Bronx-born reporter tied the economy’s failure to launch in MAGA 2.0 to Trump’s tariff crusade—something he harshly criticized the White House over in May. Other surveys show that the majority of Americans blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“One reason has to be higher tariffs; they are a tax increase falling primarily on Middle America, and it appears at least for now they are not being offset enough by AI productivity gains, or the supply-side push of deregulation and the extension of the tax cuts,” Gasparino said on Wednesday. “I know the stock market appears to be signaling better times ahead, but stocks are addicted to cheap money, and [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell has signaled lower interest rates to deal with economic headwinds, which isn’t good for Main Street—aka most American voters—who aren’t heavily invested in stocks.”