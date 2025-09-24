Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Trump’s Approval Dips as Americans Panic About His Economy

MIND THE DROP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 7:41AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped further as Americans grow increasingly concerned about his handling of the economy and ability to contain the rising prices of everyday goods. A poll conducted by Reuters over the weekend showed the president’s overall performance rating had dropped from 42 to 41 percent, with 54 percent of respondents saying they believed the economy was on the wrong track—up from 52 percent in July. Just 35 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, and 28 percent believed he was doing a good job of tackling the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Trump’s approval is buoyed by a general satisfaction over his immigration policies, which still poll high among Republican voters, along with his tough approach to handling crime. Following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a majority of Americans now believe political extremism to be one of the country’s most significant problems, which Trump has claimed comes “largely from the left.” Yet despite general dissatisfaction with the president’s handling of the economy, voters still believe the Republicans have a better plan for handling the markets than the Democrats, by a margin of 34-24 percent.

Read it at Reuters

2
Screen Legend Who Starred in ‘Pink Panther’ Dead at 87
UNIQUE TALENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 6:25AM EDT 
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: Claudia Cardinale is seen outside Armani, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20, on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 02: Claudia Cardinale is seen outside Armani, during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20, on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images) Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Claudia Cardinale, the acclaimed Italian actress whose captivating beauty and talent defined some of the most celebrated European films of the 20th century, has died, her agent has confirmed. Famed for her roles in films such as The Pink Panther, Once Upon a Time in the West, and The Professionals, Cardinale, 87, was celebrated as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, turning down lucrative roles in major Hollywood productions to protect her independence and maintain a presence in the European market. Often cast as a femme fatale type due to her deep, heavily-accented French-Italian dialect, she worked on over 100 films with some of the biggest names of her era. Tributes poured in for the screen legend, including from French President Emmanuel Macron. Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli hailed her as “one of the greatest Italian actresses of all time,” praising her “exceptional talent.” In 2000, Cardinale was named a UNESCO ambassador for women’s rights, and received a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002. “I’ve lived more than 150 lives, prostitute, saint, romantic, every kind of woman, and that is marvellous to have this opportunity to change yourself,” she said.

Read it at Associated Press

3
Camp Mystic Set to Reopen Despite Parents’ Fury After Flood Disaster
TOO SOON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 5:53AM EDT 
A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were on Saturday searching for more than 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in the US state of Texas, after torrential rains caused devastating flooding that killed at least 27 people -- with more rain on the way. "So far, we've evacuated over 850 uninjured people, eight injured people and have recovered 27 deceased fatalities at this time. Of these 27, 18 are adults, nine are children," said Kerr Country Sheriff Larry Leitha on July 5. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Parents of children killed or still missing after Texas’ July 4 floods blasted Camp Mystic this week after learning one of its locations will reopen next summer. “The truth is, Camp Mystic failed our daughters,” said Cici Steward, whose 8-year-old, Cile, remains missing. “For my family, these months have felt like an eternity. For the camp, it seems like nothing more than a brief pause before business as usual. Camp Mystic is pressing ahead with reopening, even if it means inviting girls to swim in the same river that may potentially still hold my daughter’s body.” According to letters obtained by CBS News and KHOU 11, Camp Mystic Cypress Lake will reopen next year, even though the bodies from the floods have not all been recovered. The Christian girls’ camp’s Guadalupe location—where 27 campers and counselors drowned when “catastrophic” rains swept through—was deemed too damaged to reopen in 2026. The letters also revealed plans for a memorial to honor victims. But Blake Bonner, father of 9-year-old Lila, said families “were not consulted about and did not approve this memorial.” By July 14, Hill County’s official death toll from the floods had reached 132, with more than 100 still missing.

Read it at People

4
U.S. Warned of ‘Grave Danger’ as ‘Nightmare Bacteria’ Cases Surge
ENEMY AT THE GATES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.24.25 6:08AM EDT 
: A general view of the Center for Disease Control headquarters is seen in Atlanta
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Antibiotic-resistant “nightmare bacteria” infections have risen by 69 percent in the U.S., a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Patients with bacteria that can resist powerful last-ditch antibiotics, known as carbapenems, increased from two per 100,000 cases to three per 100,000 between 2019 and 2023. Driving the growth are bacteria with an antibiotic-resistant gene called NDMs, which rose nearly five-fold in the study, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000, a jump of 460 percent. Study author Dr. Maroya Walters warned that the rise could make everyday infections far harder to treat. Published in Annals of Internal Medicine, the research cautioned that misuse of antibiotics has contributed to the increase of the microorganisms once regarded as rare and predominantly observed abroad. Infectious disease researcher David Weiss, of Atlanta’s Emory University, told the Associated Press the report’s findings present “a grave danger,” and are “very worrisome.” The picture may be bleaker still, with satisfactory data only taken from the 29 states—excluding California, Florida, New York, and Texas, all with large populations. In a separate June study, the CDC also reported a rise in NDMs in New York City from 2019 to 2024.

Read it at Associated Press

5
‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Heartbreaking Update on Cancer Battle
REMAINING POSITIVE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 4:53AM EDT 
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation) Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Wo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp admitted she is “struggling” as she battles stage 4 cancer. The 44-year-old daughter of rock singer John Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, in 2022. She was hospitalized in February of this year and has now had four brain tumors removed. In April, she announced the cancer had progressed to stage 4 after it had metastasized to her brain and lungs. Mellencamp posted an update to her fans on her Instagram on Monday. “Love to everyone out there,” she wrote. “If I haven’t responded to your text, I love you. I am just struggling. How are y’all doing? Would love to hear one of your positives from today. Mine is: I feel very grateful for the people in my life.” Mellencamp hosts the podcast Two Ts in a Pod with Tamra Judge, from Real Housewives of Orange County—the pair frequently recap various Housewives franchises. Mellencamp told The Jamie Kern Lima Show last month she did not have “the bandwidth” to take part in Real Housewives at the moment. “I’m not somebody that likes to do something when I can’t be good at it,” she said.

Read it at People

6
Kirk Killing Prompts Apple to Urgently Bump New Jessica Chastain Series
OFF-AIR
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.23.25 10:08PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 9:42PM EDT 
Jessica Chastain in The Savant.
Jessica Chastain in The Savant. Apple TV

Apple TV+ is pulling the plug on its new Jessica Chastain series, just days before it was set to premiere, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder. The Savant was scheduled to release its first two episodes on Friday, but the streamer has decided to postpone its debut. In the series, the Oscar winner plays an undercover investigator who balances life at home with tracking and then infiltrating online hate groups in order to stop domestic extremists from committing violent acts. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant‚” an Apple TV+ spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” While Apple did not connect the postponement to Kirk’s assassination, in the trailer for The Savant Chastain’s character states “Snipers, bombings, ambushes, we’re on the verge of serious violence.” The trailer also has scenes of government buildings being bombed and people being doxxed online. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Kirk’s assassination, reportedly sent text messages intimating he was angered by the conservative activist’s “hatred.” The eight-part drama is based on a Cosmopolitan article from 2019 titled “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” In an interview with Radio Times published this week, Chastain said “I hate that this show is relevant. I hate it. I hate that there are mass acts of violence. But maybe through this conversation and through unearthing this darkness in society, then we’re gonna work together to fix it.” Chastain is also an executive producer on the drama.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

7
Trump Picks Florida Parking Lot for His Presidential Library
BIG READER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.23.25 5:13PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 5:04PM EDT 
(L/R) US President President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed facility -- located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands -- part of his expansion of deportations of undocumented migrants, his spokeswoman said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s presidential library will be built in downtown Miami, pending a vote from Florida legislators next week. The land that was chosen is near Freedom Tower, a facility that was used as an immigrant processing center for hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees entering Florida between 1962 to 1974. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront,” said a Trump adviser involved in the process. Miami Dade College voted Tuesday to give the land it owns, which currently is a parking lot, to the state. Pending likely state approval, it will be converted into the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared his excitement about the library. “I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump,” Uthemeier said Tuesday in a video posted on X. “A story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory, and one of sacrifice for the American people.” It also serves as a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbying Trump to house his library in Florida. Eric Trump and top adviser Steve Witkoff visited sites at Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University before ultimately settling on the Miami Dade College site. Trump’s team is also considering building a hotel on the property. It would be the first presidential library to have that amenity.

Read it at NBC News

8
MLB Launches Itself Into Future With Major Shakeup
PITCH PERFECT
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 5:00PM EDT 
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants.
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants. MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

MLB has approved the use of robo umpires starting in the 2026 season—a massive shakeup that will permit players to dispute balls and strikes in real time. The league’s competition committee voted Tuesday to approve the installation of an “Automated Ball-Strike challenge system” that will give teams at least two chances to challenge calls during a game. Some active players on the committee opposed the new rule, sources told ESPN, but the six owners on the committee overruled the group. Challenges will only be permitted by the current hitter, pitcher, or catcher, who will initiate a review by tapping the top of their helmet or cap, MLB said. If a challenge is successful, another will be granted. Each use of the system will be displayed on TV and stadium jumbotrons, allowing everyone to see the technology, which comprises 12 cameras similar to those used to review shots in professional tennis. The system was first tested in the minor leagues and in the MLB All-Star game, and reportedly has a margin of error of around one-sixth of an inch.

Read it at ESPN

9
Nation Has New Top-Selling Beer Because of Trump’s ICE Crackdown
BOTTLED IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:57PM EDT 
Kristi Noem
Noem's love for dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids has earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.” Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

Michelob Ultra has become the most popular beer in the U.S. in a shift apparently caused by ICE. The Anheuser-Busch brand, first introduced in 2002 as a low-carb version of Michelob, outsold Modelo for the last 12 months, according to industry data company Circana. One of the reasons for the change appears to be declining sales of Modelo in its core Hispanic-Americans market, something which its parent company’s CEO had blamed on President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation push. Bill Newlands, CEO of brewing conglomerate Constellation Brands, previously told CNN Business that fear of being scooped up in large-scale ICE raids was he claimed the move was stopping people from going to restaurants and bars. Circana reported that Corona, Anheuser-Busch’s Mexican lager brand, was also struggling. Modelo had been crowned the best-selling beer in 2023 after a MAGA boycott of Bud Light for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for advertising cost Bud Light years of market dominance. Michelob has also invested heavily into advertising for the soccer World Cup in the U.S. next year, with ads featuring Lionel Messi, the world’s most successful soccer player.

Read it at CNN Business

10
Trump Hit by Devastating Polls on Issues That Won Him the Election
🎺 WAH-WUH 🎺
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 10:33AM EDT 
Trump yelling.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump shouts at members of the media as he returns to the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Florida earlier in the day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s overall approval ratings are as abysmal as they were back in July, but now even his handling of key campaign issues is also taking a pounding. Latest polls show that since the beginning of September, net approval stands at -3.4 percent on immigration, -14.1 percent on the economy, -18.9 percent on trade, and -30.4 percent on inflation. Grim results, given that immigration and the economy polled as two of his most significant leads against Kamala Harris last year. “In fact, approval of how Trump is handling inflation has fallen so rapidly that I’ve had to extend the y-axis on our issue approval chart below -30,” wrote Nate Silver, the statistician and analyst who collated the latest results. While the president himself has proven uncharacteristically mute on his ratings over the past few months, he’s been known to lash out at numbers he doesn’t like in the past. “They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it,” he seethed in a Truth Social post against pollsters over some poor-looking results back in April. “THEY ARE SICK.”

Read it at Silver Bulletin

