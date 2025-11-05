Newsom Wins Right to Gerrymander in Ultimate Troll of Trump

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has scored a victory against President Donald Trump, with California voters approving a ballot measure allowing his state to change congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

In a move that could give the Democrats an extra five House seats, California passed what is known as Proposition 50, allowing it to alter its congressional districts from 2026 to 2030.

The measure was heavily pushed by Newsom in response to Texas’ redistricting changes made this year.

But Trump argued on Tuesday that the move was not only unconstitutional but also part of a statewide process that is “rigged” against Republicans.

“The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED,” the president said.

The result in California gave Democrats a clean sweep of victories against Trump and the GOP.

Earlier, Trump faced a stinging rebuke in his former home state, with New York voters electing Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

In Virginia, former Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, 46, became the first woman to win the governor’s mansion in that state, taking over from term-limited Republican Glenn Youngkin.

And in New Jersey, another former Democratic Congresswoman, Mikie Sherrill, 53, also won the governor’s race, defeating the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Jack Ciattarelli.

But California’s result will also bolster Newsom, who has presidential aspirations and has become Trump’s troller-in-chief in recent months.

The 51-year-old Democratic governor led the charge to put Proposition 50 in front of voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

He framed it as a direct response to Texas’ mid-decade redistricting - which Trump had pushed - and a way for Californians to show their disapproval of the second Trump administration.