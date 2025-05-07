Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Senate Run Talk Sparks GOP Scramble for Alternatives

ANYONE BUT HER

Republican strategists worry the MAGA loyalist can’t win a general election in a purple state.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in front of an American flag at a House subcommittee meeting in February.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans are searching for a 2026 Senate candidate in Georgia who is not Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week he will not run against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff next year, opening up the primary field to a dozen potential candidate who have so far expressed interest—including Greene.

Top Republican Waves the White Flag Amid Wipeout FearsI SURRENDER
William Vaillancourt
Brian Kemp

The conspiracy theorist and MAGA diehard is seriously considering a run, according to NBC News, telling reporters outside the Capitol on Tuesday she is “weighing” her options after Kemp waved the white flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The polling shows I can win the governor’s primary or I can win the Senate primary or I can also continue to represent my district,” she told NewsNation on Monday, adding that she hasn’t set a timeline for her decision.

Republican strategists told NBC it was likely true the congresswoman could win a primary but that many in the GOP worry she’s too polarizing to prevail in a statewide general election in a purple state like Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he was interviewed by the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of the federal probe into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that he wouldn’t be running for the Senate in 2026 opened up the Republican primary to about a dozen potential candidates considering a run. CNN/YouTube

Both of the state’s current senators are Democrats, and Kemp has remained popular in part by maintaining some distance from President Donald Trump and refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

But Trump won the state in 2024 with 50.7 percent of the vote, and Republicans view the 2026 election as a key opportunity to expand their three-seat Senate majority. (The other seat currently held by a Democrat that will be up for grabs in a state Trump carried is in Michigan, where Sen. Gary Peters is retiring.)

Kemp had been seen as a top contender to take on Ossoff, but with the economy struggling and Trump’s approval ratings falling, he has decided not to run in 2026, even though his second and final term as governor will be ending.

210708-brodey-ossoff-tease_ccqsey
Sen. Jon Ossoff’s seat is one of two held by Democrats that are up for grabs in 2026 in states that President Donald Trump won in 2024. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

“I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the US Senate who will put hardworking Georgians first,” he said in a statement Monday.

His candidacy would have all but ended the Republican primary, but now strategists are worried about the pitfalls of a crowded field, according to NBC.

They’re hoping Kemp and Trump will create a clear frontrunner by endorsing the same candidate—something that could be difficult given Trump’s history of double-endorsing and rewarding loyalty at all costs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump pose together at an Alabama football game.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump and MAGA. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

One political operative told NBC there was a risk that Greene could become “Kari Lake 2.0,” a reference to another MAGA loyalist whom Trump has repeatedly backed but who lost the Arizona governor’s race in 2022 and a Senate race in 2024.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also avoided saying this week whether he thought Greene could win a general election.

MTG Threatens to Withhold Her Vote From TrumpYOU’VE BEEN WARNED
Julia Ornedo
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held the hearing to hear from witnesses on U.S. foreign aid. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“We believe Georgia is going to be competitive,” he said Tuesday. “I have no idea who the Republican nominee would be at this point, but as I said earlier, I’m encouraged by the fact there’s lot of interested Republicans in Georgia, both sitting House members and some statewide officials, who are taking a hard look at the race, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandMelania Hit With Ultimate Snub for White House Ceremony
Julia Ornedo
MediaTrump’s ICE Agents Raid Restaurant Owned by CBS News Star’s Husband
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Targets the Persian Gulf in His MAGA Renaming Blitz
Janna Brancolini
MediaTrump’s Kennedy Center Head Throws Fit at Lin-Manuel Miranda and American Idol
William Vaillancourt
MediaFox News Host Grills Trump Official on Air Safety: ‘How Do You Not Know?’
Corbin Bolies