Shocked Trump Confused Over MAGA Firebrand Deserting Him

President Donald Trump has hit out at MAGA superstar Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying that his former close ally has “lost her way” after she broke ranks with Republicans on everything from cost-of-living pressures to the Epstein files.

The Georgia Congresswoman—who started her career as a QAnon conspiracy theorist with far-right ideals—has had a dramatic reversal in recent months, placing herself at odds with her party to such an extent that colleagues have accused her of “turning liberal.”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office, where he was asked about MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In some of her most recent comments, Greene has suggested that Trump should spend more time on his “America First” domestic policies and less time on international meetings.

She has also rejected his claim that grocery prices are going down, telling CNN last week: “I go to the grocery store by myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C., at my apartment, and they‘re also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia—higher than they were a year ago.”

Asked in the Oval Office for his response, Trump accused Greene of “catering to the other side.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gives President Donald Trump a kiss after he addressed a joint session of Congress on March 04, 2025, months before she started breaking ranks with him and her party. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” he said.

“I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her,” the president added.

“But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Greene was elected to Congress in 2020, making headlines for her incendiary views and her promotion of conspiracy theories.

Among them were allegations of government involvement in mass shootings, suggestions that 9/11 was a hoax, and the Pizzagate conspiracy, which falsely claimed that prominent Democratic Party officials were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of the basement of a DC pizzeria.

But in recent weeks, she has had such an about-face that even some Democrats have been surprised.

In a media blitz across the country, Greene has hit out at Republican House leader Mike Johnson over his handling of the shutdown, demanded transparency over the Epstein files, and thrown the spotlight on the struggles many Americans are facing as cost-of-living pressures soar, despite Trump’s promise to bring prices down on “day one” of his presidency.

Rep. Marjorie Taylore Greene receives a hug from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna as she joined him and Rep. Thomas Massie at a news conference with Epstein survivors. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While Greene insists she remains a Trump ally, her willingness to confront party and president-aligned positions signals growing independence.

“It does seem to many of us that she’s had a surprisingly enlightened few weeks in terms of her perspective on both the Epstein files,” and the ObamaCare subsidies,” House leader Hakeem Jeffries said last month.

Others, however, are unconvinced. Speaking on Instagram last week, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez suggested the reason Greene was turning against her party was because it had dented her personal ambitions to run for the Senate in Georgia earlier this year.

“Trump said no, and the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since,” AOC claimed.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Greene for comment. Speaking to CNN, Greene responded to Trump’s accusations via a statement: “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only!”

In the Oval Office, Trump justified the time he has spent on foreign affairs, saying that “I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation.”