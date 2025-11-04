MTG Stuns ‘The View’ by Refusing to Be Her ‘Nasty’ Self

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s first ever appearance on The View Tuesday did not go the way anyone—least of all the show’s hosts—expected.

“A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things, and for all of us to fight,” Greene said. “I didn’t want to do that today,” she told the hosts, as she praised them all for having such a “respectful” discussion with one another.

“All of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way,” she added, to the shock of co-host Sunny Hostin in particular.

“I’m sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were,” Hostin said, after Greene offered intelligible responses to their questions throughout the interview.

Despite her status as a regular target for the hosts of The View, Marjorie Taylor Greene seemed to charm even her staunchest critics on the panel Tuesday. Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Greene is often a subject of the show’s “Hot Topics,” discussions, where the hosts tear apart her outlandish remarks and conspiracy theories on a regular basis. “You all have attacked me many times on the show,” Greene acknowledged, “because of things that you read about me that weren’t true, or clips you’ve seen that took me out of context.”

After Greene laid out her less inflammatory views on everything from Republicans’ refusal to release the Epstein files and the government shutdown, to the lack of a Republican healthcare plan, the war in Gaza, and more, the hosts seemed smitten with the Georgia congresswoman.

“You’ve broken from the Republican Party on a number of issues, including, besides the shutdown, the war in Gaza, tariffs, Trump’s desire to expand AI, foreign aid,” Hostin said. “But you’ve also had the clips highlighting the public, very public spats that you’ve had with your colleagues, where your behavior, some say, is just unbecoming for a congresswoman. And you’re promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon in the past. But you seem to have grown past that…why the change? Why the evolution?”

Greene is known for spreading conspiracy theories and trading personal insults with other Congresswomen, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett. She's since become the loudest detractor to her Party's majority positions. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie,” Joy Behar added, complimenting Greene’s comprehensible explanations for her positions, many of which earned her applause from the show’s anti-MAGA studio audience.

“You’re so right, it’s like you’re on the left now,” Hostin also told Greene.

The congresswoman insisted that she is a Republican through and through, and as for Donald Trump, she said, “I love him,” despite their current disagreements. Asked how she feels about Trump criticizing her, she added, “Well, that’s OK. I mean, Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody. So, we’re all used to it.”

“I’m not on the left,” she told the View hosts, “I haven’t changed,” though she admitted of QAnon, “I was a victim, just like you were, of social media lies and stuff you read on social media.”

Greene cemented the friendly interview when she concluded, “I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path.”

“This country, our beautiful country, our red, white, and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together,” she added, before signing off with a wave and smile.